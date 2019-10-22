URBANA — The fallout from a University of Illinois mass email on anti-Semitism continues, with the Illinois Student Government set to vote on a resolution this week calling on Chancellor Robert Jones to retract his original email.

The resolution, which says the chancellor erred in equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, has itself become a flashpoint, with some Jewish groups objecting to its attempts to define anti-Semitism.

'We have a problem as a community': Chancellor's email on anti-Semitism dominates UI faculty meeting Robert Jones dropped his prepared remarks to talk publicly with critics who had met with him earlier in the day, arguing that his email was an overreaction to a presentation to residence-hall advisers last month on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The measure stems from an Oct. 9 mass email denouncing anti-Semitism — and apologizing for a controversial presentation about the Israel-Palestinian conflict made to residence-hall advisers — that Jones sent after another swastika was found on campus. His statement was applauded by local rabbis, Jewish groups on campus and their supporters, who said it was overdue.

But, echoing complaints from Palestinian students, the student government resolution says the email improperly characterized the presentation as anti-Semitic and equated it with the image of a swastika, a hated Nazi symbol that “literally and violently threatens Jewish people around the world.”

The resolution draws a distinction between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism using definitions from the Oxford English Dictionary.

It says a “false equivalence” between the two has been used as a “scare tactic” against those advocating for Palestine.

It also criticizes UI administrators for failing to speak out about other anti-Semitic and white-supremacist behavior on campus.

The resolution calls for Jones to retract the email and apologize to students referenced in it.

But some Jewish students argue that the definition in the resolution is too simplistic and they should have been consulted.

“It’s the right of the Jewish students here and the Jewish community here to define what makes us feel unsafe on campus,” said UI sophomore Ian Katsnelson, a student senator and executive board member for the pro-Israel group IlliniPAC.

Katsnelson said he is the only Jewish student in Illinois Student Government, but he was not consulted by the authors. He said he’s talked with students and staff at Illini Hillel and Illini Chabad and with other Jewish student groups, and “the sponsors of the resolution never reached out to any mainstream Jewish voice or perspective about this resolution.”

But co-author Bugra Sahin said he did get input from members of Jewish Voices for Peace as well as other Jewish students. He said some were afraid to put their names on the resolution.

Sahin also noted that the definitions came straight out of the dictionary. It defines Zionism as a political stance whose object is “the assured settlement of (Jewish people’s) race upon a national basis in Palestine.” Anti-Semitism is defined as “prejudice, hostility, or discrimination towards Jewish people.”

'Hateful ideology'

Katsnelson and others prefer the definition used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Association, which is used by the U.S. State Department, though not officially enshrined in U.S. law.

It reads: “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

It’s comprehensive and includes specific examples, covering “the events that make Jewish students feel unsafe on this campus,” Katsnelson said. Examples include accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, claiming that the existence of Israel is racist or comparing Israeli policies to those of the Nazis.

A Jewish studies scholar said last week that definition is too broad and, in countries where it’s been adopted, has silenced the voices of Palestinian students on college campuses who are critical of Israel.

The authors of the resolution wanted to protect the rights of UI students to take a political stance and express their opinions, Sahin said.

“This creates a really unsafe environment when you conflate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism,” he said, noting that rhetoric on the issue gets “heated” and Palestinian students have been harassed for their views.

“Nobody wants to be associated with a hateful ideology,” he added.

Sahin said the chancellor should have waited to send out the mass email until after he had completed an investigation of the incident.

Students for Justice in Palestine had made similar arguments last week. They demanded that a new mass email be sent addressing their concerns, in addition to the establishment of a Middle East/North African cultural house, racism and bias training for housing staff, and the hiring of more Palestinian faculty.

About 30 protesters at Friday’s homecoming parade also called on the chancellor to resign.

'Our own voice'

At a faculty meeting last week, Jones clarified the details of the incident, saying the problem wasn’t with the original presentation made Sept. 23 by a Palestinian-American student but another one two days later by another student who had heard it and decided to share it without the proper context.

During that second presentation, he said, “some things were said that were highly inappropriate that really created an unsafe environment.” But he also called some of the slides problematic.

The student government resolution was debated in an emotional meeting last week. It will be taken up by the group’s committee on diversity and inclusion Wednesday evening before it’s voted on by the full group later that night.

Katsnelson and Daniel Raab, who is also an executive board member for IlliniPAC, said they’re not willing to compromise on the definition and plan to be at Wednesday’s meeting to make their point.

“You’re not allowed to define another group’s oppression to fit a political agenda,” Raab said. “We want to have our own voice on this.”

Both sides believe the measure has enough votes to pass.

Meanwhile, Katsnelson and others have started a public campaign to show their appreciation for Jones’ condemnation of anti-Semitism on campus and hope to meet with the chancellor.