SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Education Association, the state’s largest union, has given University of Illinois undergraduate Elizabeth Horvat the Bob Haisman Student of the Year Award.
“Elizabeth has been involved in IEA activities for most of her career at the University of Illinois and has been instrumental in organizing more students on campus,” the IEA announced Monday. “She has also been involved in parades and organizing activities in the community that shine a positive light on our public schools.”
The IEA is made up of more than 135,000 current and former educators and support staff working in Pre-K-12 classrooms and higher-ed institutions across the state. It also represents students preparing for teaching careers.
The IEA announced recipients of its 2023 representative assembly awards Monday, including Bob Haisman Teacher of the Year Amber Sims of Alton and Education Support Professional of the Year Rosalina Esmez of Mundelein.
Horvat is on the UI Aspiring Educators board of directors, and the Executive Committee for the Illinois Political Action Committee for Education, which aims to support candidates for public office that are pro-public education.
“She stands out in helping many young teachers feel more connected to each other and the teaching community,” the release said. “This work has spilled over into the classroom where she has built a strong community amongst the students.”