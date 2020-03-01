CHAMPAIGN — One acrobat leapt on top of another to create a 12-foot tall barrier just inside the free throw line during BYU’s Feb. 22 home game against Gonzaga. As thumping house music blared in the background, BYU mascot Cosmo the Cougar accelerated from the other end of the court, sprang off a trampoline and vaulted over the acrobats, completing two somersaults before slamming down a dunk as the crowd went wild.
As University of Illinois senior Kyle Barry watched the video of Cosmo’s viral slam, he couldn’t help but think about what it might be like to have a mascot throwing down dunks at State Farm Center.
“You see mascots doing funny things all over Twitter, over Facebook, the BYU mascot doing that leaping dunk thing,” the Orange Krush chairman said. “I’d love to have some sort of mascot like that. Maybe the first season, people would be a little reluctant to embrace it and laugh at it and have it be fun. But yeah, why not?”
UI students will have a chance to make their voices heard on a specific mascot during student elections on Wednesday and Thursday. Illinois Student Government recently voted in favor of putting a nonbinding referendum on the ballot asking whether the school should make the belted kingfisher its new mascot. The vote will simply serve as a gauge of student support.
“If this is to pass, I think it shows the student body is ready to move on to something new,” said student body President Connor Josellis.
A similar vote was held last year for a mascot named Alma Otter, which was originally brought up in jest before gaining steam on social media. That resolution was defeated, 3,807 to 3,510.
The belted kingfisher was brought up in a more serious manner than Alma Otter. UI senior Spencer Hulsey proposed the orange-and-blue bird, which is native to Illinois, for the school’s new mascot on Reddit, complete with mock-ups of what it might look like (left). For his part, Barry is all in favor of the kingfisher mascot, but it’s difficult for him to gain an honest gauge of what his classmates think.
“It’s kind of hard to tell when people say they don’t like it because it’s not the Chief, or people don’t like it because they really don’t like it,” he said. “Usually I think when people don’t like it, it’s because they’re not going to like anything that’s not the Chief.”
Seniors in the Orange Krush were in the fourth grade when Chief Illiniwek was retired in 2007. While nostalgia is waning, it still exists in the student section.
“We definitely still get a lot, but it tends to be either people whose families went here or were around Illinois sports a lot when they were younger,” Illini Pride President Julia Grueul said. “But I definitely think it’s fading, which I think is good.
“I think a lot of students, when they get here, they’re more likely to look at it from both sides and understand the situation.”
Something fishy?
When asked about the new mascot, several students hadn’t heard of it, and others had only vague knowledge of the proposal.
“What is it, a fish or something?” one Orange Krush member said as she rushed toward the exit after Illinois’ win over Nebraska on Monday.
Other students conflated the new mascot with a name change from “Fighting Illini.” The proposal simply concerns a mascot, not a name change.
Several programs across the country have avian mascots unrelated to their team name, including the Iowa State Cyclones cardinal named “Cy,” the Miami Hurricanes’ “Sebastian the Ibis,” and the Utah Utes’ red-tailed hawk named “Swoop.”
“That kind of makes sense, an orange and blue bird,” freshman Krush member Aaron Stone said. “But personally, I’m kind of chill with what we’ve got.”
“Personally, I think there’s no history to it,” freshman Krush member Marco Bucciarelli added.
Bird ‘a bit too odd’
Grueul said that popular opinion among students is that a mascot would be welcome, although she wasn’t necessarily a fan of the kingfisher idea.
“I like the idea of it, but I don’t know if I’m a fan of it in theory,” she said. “I think it’s a bit too odd. ... I think everyone I talk to is for a mascot. It’s just a matter of finding, ‘What’s the right mascot?’
“I think it’s just really about finding what’s best for our school, what’s best for our fans, and what’s best for our university or our brand.”
For fans who still chant “Chief” during the Three-In-One at halftime of games, though, the introduction of a new mascot might not be met kindly.
While he longs to see a mascot throwing down nasty dunks and entertaining fans with hijinks, Barry understands that reality.
“I think it’s just one of those things where it’s going to take a few generations to flush that idea out, to kind of have that remembrance be gone and be able to embrace something new,” he said. “Maybe we’re just not quite there yet. Maybe we’re not ready to embrace just a bird basically.
“I think it’s going to take some time before people are ready to try something different. Personally, I think it’s a cool idea. I could get behind it. It’s unique, it’s fun, it’s orange and blue. Why not?”