CHAMPAIGN — Need help filing your tax return? You’ve come to the right place.
Through the University of Illinois’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, accounting students from the Gies College of Business on Tuesday began offering free tax assistance for low- and moderate-income households, the elderly, and those with limited English and/or disabilities.
The program, which is offered nationally by the IRS, was established on campus last year by Professor Matt Hutchens after Salt & Light discontinued a similar service a couple years ago.
“There was a need that needed to be met,” said Mandi Alt, the program adviser and accounting instructor, who took over the program this year. “We helped about 100 taxpayers, and we’re hoping to double that this year. We had people we had to turn away because we didn’t have enough appointments, so we opened up about twice as many appointments this year.”
Graduate accounting students will oversee the program, with a mix of graduates and undergraduates doing the advising. A competitive process whittled the field from 150 applicants to the chosen 62 students, who had to show strong ability in their tax classes, be recommended by their instructors and have tax-related internships or work experience. Students then took a four-week course and completed their certification through the IRS’ website.
“It’s pretty competitive for the students to be able to get into the program, and the students really want to be able to do this,” Alt said. “The ones that are here are the best of the best.”
Among those who made the cut was John Zhu, who experienced Arizona State’s version of the program while a student there.
“I feel it’s very good to help the local community, to help them file their tax return,” he sad. “I wanted to do it again here, to help even more people.”
Added first-time student participant Jojo Huang: “I get a lot from this community, so I wanted to give something back ... and apply my knowledge into practice.”
Appointments will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 in 152 Wohlers Hall, 1206 S. Sixth St., C. For information, call 217-300-4784 or email vita@business.illinois.edu.