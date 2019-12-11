CHAMPAIGN — To say Jasmine Brown loves her new walker would be an understatement.
Correction: her new “Bentley.”
Built by a student design team at the University of Illinois, the walker was custom-made for Brown, a single mom of two who has cerebral palsy.
“It’s exactly what I needed. It’s perfect,” Brown said Tuesday following the students’ presentation to faculty in the Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering’s Senior Capstone Design Program.
Each year, teams of four or five students tackle real-world design problems from manufacturers, service industries, businesses or, in this case, an individual.
Four students worked on Brown’s project — Sung Jae Hwang, Adam Rosales, Jamie Sergay and Abigail Steimel.
What she needs is actually a “gait trainer.” Walkers go in front of patients, who push them along as they move; a gait trainer sits behind patients, and they pull it as they walk, so it’s more stable.
Most gait-trainers are made to fit children, but Brown has “crouch gait,” which means her knees and ankles are permanently bent. She prefers to use a gait trainer because she can sit on it.
The one she used until recently was bulky, old and too short. And it was falling apart.
The seat — really just a thin bit of foam — fell off constantly. So did the bolts and screws that hold it together. And the metal handlebars were cold in the winter, she said.
During her recent trip to a Toys for Tots event to pick out presents for her children, a screw came loose and the gait-trainer collapsed. Other shoppers tried to help her put it back together, but she ended up having to leave and go to a hardware store to get a replacement.
To address those issues, the students set out to design a gait-trainer that was safe and durable; easily adjustable; ergonomic, with dimensions to fit Brown; compact enough to fold and fit in a car trunk; and simple and inexpensive so it could be easily replicated for others to use.
They decided to use a commercial product known as a “rollator” and modify it for Brown, extending the frame and the handlebars and adding flared casters to make it easier to fold. The new model also has insulated handlebars and a much more comfortable seat.
“It’s longer so I have more support,” Brown added. “It’s just the complete opposite of everything the old one had.”
The students consulted frequently with Brown through the design process, and they were polite, respectful and understanding, she said.
In November, they brought over the new model for a test run, and she liked it so much she asked if she could use it over Thanksgiving break. They showed her how to adjust the handles and fold it, then watched as Brown maneuvered around the house to make sure she could get into the kitchen, bathroom and kids’ rooms.
She took the gait-trainer to her sister’s house in Indiana for Thanksgiving. As her brother was helping her put it in the trunk, she said, “Don’t touch my Bentley.”
Brown didn’t want to give it back to the students after the holiday, but “I knew they had a job to finish,” she said.
One issue to fix: As Brown walked, the backs of her legs came close to hitting the bars on the bottom of the gait-trainer. She insisted it wasn’t a problem, but the students tried it out and decided to line the bars with foam used to baby-proof furniture as a cushion, Steimel said.
Designing a project around an individual was fun and challenging, Rosales said. The students were careful because “our final product was going to be used on a real person,” Hwang said.
“We were nervous that we were going to have to make some adjustments, and what if she just absolutely hated the whole thing?” Sergay said. “Then she loved it. So it was very satisfying when she got it.”
The new gait-trainer has made everything easier, Brown said. During her test run, she found herself in a long line at the store, so she just sat down on the study seat and waited.
“It preserves a lot of my energy, because it’s not so much work. The old gait-trainer was a job in itself, having to maintain and make sure that I kept the pieces in place whenever I moved it,” she said.
Now, “everything is exactly how it needs to be for me. So I hope it’s something that in the future other people with my condition will be able to use,” she said.
The design is open-source, so vendors and others can use and adapt it as needed. The students said the “J walker” could be built for $700 to $800 if parts are purchased individually, though they spent about twice that. Market prices for rollators run from $1,000 to $3,000, Steimel said, “plus this is custom.”