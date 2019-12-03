URBANA — Wireless-internet problems at the University of Illinois this week prompted numerous complaints from students on social media.
The issue began late Monday morning, preventing people from connecting to the IllinoisNet Wi-Fi network, said Jason Choi, spokesman for Technology Services.
Similar problems were reported Tuesday morning, but during a smaller time frame, he said.
The issue affected anyone who was trying to sign in for the first time or reconnect to Wi-Fi while the issues were occurring, Choi said. Those already connected were not affected, he said.
“Our wired and guest Wi-Fi network connections continued to work as normal, and people were switching over when they ran into issues,” Choi said in an email. “We’re working with the vendor to determine the root cause and a long-term solution.”
An “event update” posted Monday night said the problem appeared to be with the authentication portion of the service, in part because of an unusually high load of traffic.
The campus increased the space available for IllinoisNet Guest to accommodate users who wanted to switch over.
Posts on the UI’s Reddit community complained that IllinoisNet worked in some buildings but not others and that the disruption caused problems for students trying to complete online assignments in class.