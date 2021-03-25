URBANA — Voting end Wednesday in this year’s University of Illinois student election, which included a nonbinding referendum to reallocate 25 percent of the UI Police Department’s $8.2 mil- lion budget to resources for students, workers and the community.
It also calls for “participatory budgeting,” which would allow the community to play a role in setting the police department’s budget.
Voting began Tuesday, and the results are set to be announced April 6, the Campus Student Election Commission said.
“Hopefully, it turns out to be in our favor,” said Defund UIPD organizer and first-year Ph.D. student Candace Livingston, so that activists can “use that information to push the administration and the Board of Trustees to remove funding from UIPD.”
Fellow organizer Haki Shabazz said he would rather see the $2.05 million go toward health and wellness programs, mental-health resources, support for individuals susceptible to sexual assault and better cultural houses.
“There’s a lot that the money can go to,” said Shabazz, a recent UI graduate.
He said there was an “awakening” last summer about the “underlying structural issues. It’s no longer just a police-brutality issue. It is a structural and systemic issue.”
And while the resolution calls for a 25 percent cut in the police department’s funding, Defund UIPD organizers said that would be just a first step.
“We want total abolition,” Livingston said. “We want them off campus. But we also know that with this, we needed a starting point.”
Livingston said the activism is already causing police departments around the country to make changes.
It “has been affecting the way that UIPD moves, because we see them now trying to hire social workers. We see them now implementing things like a Community Outreach And Support Team, where they’re using those therapy dogs and things of that nature,” she said. “Now, that’s not to say we want them to continue doing that stuff. That needs to be separate entities.”
UI police spokesman Pat Wade said the department doesn’t take a position on student advisory referendums, but “we have efforts underway to engage in dialogue about how UIPD can best serve the campus community and the greater Champaign-Urbana community.”
“This is one part of a broader conversation we are having here and throughout the nation about how we keep people safe,” he said. “We are listening, and we intend to be among our community leaders who are forging a path forward that works for all people.”