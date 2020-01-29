URBANA — The University of Illinois has suspended its academic programs in China for the spring semester, due to the potential risk of coronavirus infection.
“This decision will affect only a very small number of students studying with partner universities in China,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris said in an email Wednesday to the campus community. “Students will not be allowed to travel to China for university-related matters while the advisories are in effect.”
On Monday, the U.S. State Department elevated its travel advisory for China to Level 3 — “reconsider travel.”
UI faculty and staff members planning trips to China have been urged to review federal advisories and make an informed decision.