URBANA — When students leave for fall break this year, they might not return to campus for a final week of instruction and exams, as they usually do.
Instead students would return home for eight days of online instruction and six days of exams, according to the draft recommendation from the University of Illinois’ COVID-19 academic affairs team.
This would help “minimize the number of times students return to campus,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris wrote in a mass email Wednesday that shared and summarized the team’s draft report.
The campus community will be able to share feedback on the report until June 10. Cangellaris and Chancellor Robert Jones intend to announce plans for fall instruction in mid-June.
Cangellaris said the task force looked at the “feasibility of a modified approach to on-campus instruction, including a combination of in-person and online classes.”
This will only be possible if the entire campus community is tested when everyone returns in August, “along with a robust continuous testing strategy,” he said.
The academic affairs team recommended any classes with more than 50 people move online.
For large lectures, this could mean the lecture would be delivered online, but the smaller discussion sections would still meet in person.
The draft report also said more classes may be held in the evenings and in non-academic spaces, with more passing time between classes.
And it warns that if the state has not moved to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s re-opening plan, “the University will have to adopt a fully online format,” Cangellaris wrote.
Students, faculty and staff would also have to agree to “behave in a manner that maximizes the safety of the entire university community,” Cangellaris wrote, including face coverings and social distancing.
At a Senate Executive Committee meeting Wednesday, education Professor Nick Burbules asked how the university plans to handle students who don’t comply with social distancing, wearing masks and other health directives.
The UI is planning to provide face coverings for students when they come back, according to Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Danita Brown Young said, but she added that enforcement is still being worked out with legal counsel.
She said the university would first try to have conversations with students not wearing masks to find out if there’s a medical or other reason for not wearing a mask.
“We are still working to address those questions,” she said.
Brown Young also said the university is developing guidelines for faculty and staff in their classrooms.
“If this situation happens in their classroom, how do you deal with that classroom behavior or social distancing? What are the faculty rights in the classroom?” she said. “That's a continuous fluid issue that we're trying to address and to solidify.”
Tricia Anton, University Housing’s associate director for residential life, also said University Housing is working with legal counsel on modifications to housing contracts to allow for new procedures.
An example “would be no guests in the residence halls to limit transition from one community to the next,” Anton said.
She also said dining halls may spread out serving locations and have more takeout options.