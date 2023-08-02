CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois will be on the hunt for a new director of admissions soon, but first the admissions team will be assessing its overall structure.
Kevin Jackson, vice provost for undergraduate education, said that structure is unlikely to change much since there is already a focus on being “prudent and wise” about admission decisions, but the transition is still an opportunity to review enrollment management.
“Much of the groundwork for the upcoming admissions cycle already has been laid, so we’ll move deliberately, but not hastily,” Jackson said.
Andy Borst, the previous director of admissions, is leaving the position to take on the role of vice provost for enrollment management at the University of Georgia. He’ll start there Aug. 7.
Douglas Burgett, the UI’s director of marketing and communications, has been named interim director of undergraduate admissions, so the position will not be vacant as the search goes on.
Jackson doesn’t predict any trouble to arise from shuffling positions even so close to the beginning of the school year.
“We’re fortunate to have experienced and capable professionals who can collectively lead our admissions unit forward as a team,” Jackson said. “Our former director leaned on the team’s collective expertise, and we’ll continue to do so, confident that the standard of excellence we see each year will remain.”
University administration has yet to determine whether any outside agencies will be involved with the search, but the standard process for filling positions should go forward.
The human resources team will determine where to advertise the opening, and a new job description will be sent out accordingly.
A search committee will be formed by Jackson and Daniel Mann, the associate provost for enrollment management.
Jackson said that a record of strong leadership is one of the main things the committee will look for in candidates, as well as an ability to handle politics.
“We’ll prioritize someone who is innovative and nimble in meeting our mission as a land grant institution while navigating a turbulent legal environment,” Jackson said.
While searches can be unpredictable, Jackson said he expects to have a new permanent director in place by the end of the year.