URBANA — The University of Illinois has pledged to invest $50 million to hire new faculty.
Officials hope to grow the Urbana campus faculty by 150 to 200 members — about a 10 percent increase — over the next several years.
“Growing the faculty is a top priority,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in a statement on Thursday. “Our plans to do so were put on hold while we managed the effects of the pandemic. It is now time to reinvigorate our commitment to increasing the number of excellent tenure-stream faculty on campus.”
For the last decade, the number of tenure-track faculty at the UI has stabilized around 1,900 members, while the student population has grown.
The UI once again broke its own enrollment records this fall, with 56,644 students taking classes at the Urbana campus, 36,245 of them undergraduates.
“There are emerging areas of discovery that, if we as an institution are going to keep our lead and keep on the forefront of innovation, we need additional faculty to help us accomplish those goals,” said Bill Bernhard, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost designate. “And as we’ve experienced increased and growing student demand, we need faculty to teach those students.”
University leadership set aside $50 million for faculty additions a few years before the pandemic hit and hiring froze, Bernhard said. There’s no strict timeline, but Bernhard expects the money to be released to the UI’s individual colleges over the next five years.
“We look to the colleges to determine their strategic areas” for faculty hiring, Bernhard said, “both in terms of research importance as well as areas of high and growing student demand.”
The money will act as “bridge funds” for colleges to accelerate hiring before taking on the full financing of their new faculty, he said.
Filled faculty vacancies won’t count toward the hiring goal.
“If we’re successful, I’d hope we continue to grow the faculty over the next decade, but these are our first steps toward our goal,” Bernhard said. “When we invest in our faculty, we invest in our students, the community, and the economic development of our state. This $50 million will have a broad impact on our ability to deliver on our mission.”