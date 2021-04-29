URBANA — The University of Illinois is set to get $3.2 million from the state for safety upgrades at the Urbana campus.
The upgrades include new sprinkler systems at Talbot Lab, fire-alarm panels in various buildings and new ramps, according to the Illinois Capital Development Board.
“With funding from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, UIUC will be able to complete long-needed maintenance work,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.
The funding comes from the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan.