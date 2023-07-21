URBANA — The University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital is going to get bigger soon — by 23,227 square feet, according to a plan approved Thursday by the UI Board of Trustees.
The new addition — intended specifically to care for animals with cancer — will be an extension of the Small Animal Clinic.
Hospital Director Julia Whittington foresees several benefits from the addition: First, it should make things easier for pet owners since all of the veterinarians they might want to visit will be closer together. And second, with more space and few more personnel to fill it, staff will be able to treat more animals.
Oncology specialists and equipment are currently spread throughout the hospital, she said. When the addition is in place, things will be reorganized so to put them in closer proximity to each other.
“Engagement and collaboration happens now, but it takes a lot of work,” Whittington said. “We will have all of the best technology and all of the best minds all in the same space.”
Among those “best minds” will be four new oncology specialists as well as necessary technicians and support.
The oncology addition will have two main floors as well as a basement, which will mostly hold mechanical equipment. The first floor will consist of examination and procedure rooms, client waiting spaces and spaces for staff, faculty and students. The second floor is mainly intended for faculty and will include offices and meeting spaces.
While clients will be able to enter the oncology center directly through an exterior door, it will also be connected to the rest of the hospital on the first floor and basement.
The $21.3 million budget for this addition was approved during the May 18 trustees meeting.
Part of the funding comes from a gift from Shahid and Ann Margaret Khan, as well as their children, Tony and Shanna, all of whom are UI graduates. Their dogs, Louie and Shanelle, received cancer treatment at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
Christine Beuoy, director of communications for the hospital, said that they primarily treat dogs and cats, but the doors are of course open to all species.
Whittington said that the hospital staff looks forward to being able to help more animals because they see the relationships between people and their pets every day.
“If you’ve ever had a pet with cancer, it is a very stressful situation,” Whittington said. “I’m looking forward to having a clinical space where clients can feel supported, secure and confident.”