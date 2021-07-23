CHICAGO — The University of Illinois system is moving to strengthen its ties with the world’s second-most-populous country.
After unanimous approval from the Board of Trustees, the UI system will submit an application for a liaison office in New Delhi, India, with a branch office in Bengaluru.
The office is meant to expand connections with higher education institutions and alumni in the country while helping recruitment efforts for all three system universities.
India’s large, growing economy, along with thousands of existing university connections, are big reasons for action, UI system President Tim Killeen said.
“This is a partnership that can be deep and strong and important for international engagement not just for students, but for knowledge, and for the deployment of knowledge in the new economy,” Killeen said at Thursday’s meeting. “The international reputation of the University of Illinois system is very strong, let’s take advantage of that.”
Pradeep Khanna, associate vice chancellor for corporate relations and economic development for the Champaign-Urbana campus, has overseen the planning of the India liaison office.
“It’s important to have regular contact with your partners on what you are doing and vice versa. It’s difficult to do that when you’re thousands of miles away,” Khanna said.
The Bengaluru branch will staff two employees and cost less than $150,000 a year to maintain, he said.
Khanna will submit the application within two months, though the approval process may take several months to complete.
Once approved, the university has six months to activate the office.
Last fall, 2,848 students from India were enrolled in the UI system’s three campuses, more than any foreign nation except for China.
Shanghai, China, is home to the university’s first international liaison office, built back in 2013, but the office only represents the C-U campus.
There are plans to propose another office in Mexico City, which will likely be brought to one of the next two trustees meetings, Khanna said.
Killeen said the Mexico office would be “a similar hemispheric opportunity.”
A UI liaison office in India received the country’s approval back in 2014, but before the school could hire staff, the office was closed due to the “acute budget crisis the university was facing at the time,” Khanna said.
“The U of I has a long-standing educational engagement with India, dating back to the 1950s, and with the growth of Indian economy with the expansion of higher education sectors in India, we’ve seen there are new opportunities for expanding this engagement and establishing new partnerships in India,” Khanna said.
In 2018, the UI system signed for seven academic and research partnerships with some of India’s top higher ed institutions and research agencies during a visit led by Killeen.
Engagement with these companies and other burgeoning businesses is a big reason for the office.
“We have a large number of alumni in India,” he said. “Many of them have launched startups of their own, and so we want to stay in touch with those alumni on a regular basis.”
The board also approved ICICI Bank to handle the office’s financial transactions, along with a legal representative for the office: esteemed alumnus Vivek Damle, who earned his Ph.D. from UIUC in 2000 and for seven years served as international director of the alumni board for the College of ACES.
Damle is currently chairman, managing director and vice president of corporate development for SkillNetSolutions India.