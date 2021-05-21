SPRINGFIELD — Two years after the University of Illinois-Chicago acquired the John Marshall Law School, the name of the longest-serving chief justice of the United States will be removed because of his ownership of slaves.
At its virtual meeting Thursday, the UI Board of Trustees agreed to rename the UI-Chicago John Marshall Law School as the UI-Chicago School of Law.
The change will take effect July 1 and comes after a task force recommended the change.
“Despite Chief Justice Marshall’s legacy as one of the nation’s most significant U.S. Supreme Court justices, the newly discovered research regarding his role as a slave trader, slave owner of hundreds of slaves, pro-slavery jurisprudence, and racist views render him a highly inappropriate namesake for the law school,” the task force’s report from February said.
The task force voted 6-1 to rename the school; the law school’s faculty voted in favor of renaming it in March; and the faculty senate did so in April.
The Chicago law school had been an independent law school until it merged with UI-Chicago in 2019. It is separate from the UI Collage of Law on the Urbana campus.
When the UI-Chicago acquired the John Marshall Law School, the UI agreed to keep the phrase “John Marshall Law School” in the official name for at least five years.
Because of that, the transfer agreement needed to be amended to allow for the name change, which the board did Thursday.
In other business, trustees approved spending $52 million on the replacement of Illini Hall and renovation of Altgeld Hall on the Urbana campus.
The total cost is $192 million, of which the state is contributing $140 million.
Altgeld Hall was last renovated in 1956, and Illini Hall will be replaced with a new home for the departments of mathematics and statistics, including a data-science center.
The board also awarded East Peoria-based Williams Brothers Construction the contract to build the $39.8 million expansion of the Ubben Basketball Complex.
And now that Illini athletes have been removed from the Urbana campus’s student health insurance plan to a separate policy, student insurance rates for the upcoming year will drop by $11 a semester.
The board had in January approved keeping student health insurance rates flat compared to the current academic year, but approved the decrease following the move by the Division for Intercollegiate Athletics.
“Because student athletes are prone to sports injuries, they tend to be more expensive to insure,” according to a memo to the board. “In removing them, both the rates for undergraduate and for graduate students will be reduced.”