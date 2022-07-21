CHAMPAIGN — Members of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, and anyone else who is interested, will get to learn more about the Urbana-Champaign campus’ new tenure and promotion process at September’s board meeting.
Before discussing the flurry of appointments and promotions up for approval on today’s agenda, trustees’ questions about the Urbana campus’s updated tenure/promotion guidelines ignited discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of the board’s academic and student affairs committee.
It all started with a question from Trustee Stuart King: “Are these candidates required to submit a statement on diversity, equity and inclusion and their perspective on that?”
The answer: No. But starting in fall 2025, Urbana faculty members seeking promotion or tenure will have to submit a one-page statement broadly detailing their on-the-job contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion.
UI officials expect the importance of this statement, one of several required documents, to vary from department to department.
“In the limited reading I’ve done on it, it seems reasonable from a base level, but we don’t know the depths of the pieces,” Committee Chair Craig Schilling said.
King pushed for an open presentation: “It’s such an important thing … hiring, promoting people’s careers. From my perspective, as a board, we have a duty to have public scrutiny of this and public explanation.”
In response, UI leaders vowed to present a refresher on the Urbana campus’s revamped promotion and tenure process before trustees’ next meeting in September, going over the changes, how they were created and how they’ll be implemented.
“I do want to caution the board that this is not an algorithmic process; this is not something where there are certain thresholds and numbers,” UI President Tim Killeen said.
“This is a holistic examination of contributions to a field, to new knowledge, to teaching, to service.
“What I like to say sometimes is, (there are) many paths to Valhalla. We don’t look for identical pathways for our esteemed faculty to get to this point where they have this level of recognition.”
Personnel shuffle: ‘A very exciting time’
The three new student trustees, hailing from the Urbana, Springfield and Chicago campuses, will likely witness a surge of new leadership for their campuses on today’s agenda.
Namely: Appointments for seven deans — including those for the colleges of Education and Labor and Employment Relations in Urbana — dozens of new hires and more than 240 faculty promotions and tenure.
“I can tell you there are hundreds of nominations coming in for senior positions,” Killeen told the trustees Wednesday. “If you think it’s an unusual time, it’s a very exciting time. I’ve had the privilege of reviewing many of these packages, the deans in particular, and it’s a diverse, stellar group of scholars and professors who will distinguish our university systems.”
Of the 247 UI faculty members recommended for promotion or tenure next academic year, 87 of them are from the Urbana campus.
If approved by the board today, the campus will award indefinite tenure to 23 professors and 48 associate professors. On the non-tenure track, five faculty members will become professors and 11 will become specialized associate professors with the board’s blessing.
Also up for vote at today’s meeting: appointments of 37 new Urbana faculty members, including two in the School of Music — Kevin Geraldi as director of bands ($132,889 total salary) and Carolyn Watson as director of orchestras ($104,000), plus the professorial appointments for new Carle Illinois College of Medicine Dean Mark S. Cohen.
The highest new Urbana salary belongs to Mackenzie Alston ($238,000), incoming assistant professor of finance at the Gies College of Business, who’s making the move from Florida State University.
Chancellor Robert Jones has seven new picks for approval on the 19-member athletic board: three faculty members, three students and one alumna.
One of the student nominees is Caleb Griffin, a placekicker on the football team who’s currently a graduate student at Gies. He was elected president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee last year.