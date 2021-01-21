URBANA — University of Illinois trustees will vote today on a tuition freeze for the 2021-22 school year, as well as a 2 percent increase in room and board and a 0.8 percent increase in student fees.
The tuition freeze would come a year after trustees approved a 1.8 percent increase at the Urbana campus, the first increase after five years of a tuition freeze for in-state freshman. That increase was covered for this year’s freshmen by the UI System due to COVID-19, but those students would pay the higher tuition rate beginning next year.
If approved, the base tuition rate for next academic year will be $12,254 at the Urbana campus, $10,776 in Chicago and $9,502 in Springfield.
The proposal also wouldn’t raise tuition rates for non-Illinois residents or international students, and most graduate programs would have the same rates.
The UI has the fourth- highest combined tuition and fees among its peer group, Executive Vice President Barb Wilson said, down from second-highest when the freezes began.
“With this tremendous commitment to keeping costs down, we’ve moved down a bit to fourth from second, and the gaps are closing,” she said.
About 76 percent of the Urbana campus’s students are from Illinois, compared with 63 percent among Big Ten schools and 68 percent among its peer group of colleges, Wilson said.
Trustee Don Edwards noted that having a higher percentage of in-state students makes it harder to freeze tuition.
“If we were to take down our percentage of Illinois residents from 76 to 53 percent, like many of our peers, we would be able to reduce our in-state tuition to those levels or lower,” he said.
Under the proposal, student fees would increase by $26, to $3,188 per academic year in Urbana.
“The bulk of it is a $12 increase for transportation and that is because of a new contract that was negotiated with MTD,” Wilson said. “This is the first increase since 2017 in the transportation fee.”
The health fee paid by students would decrease by $2.
“They were able to negotiate a new two-year contract with a freeze in rates for the next two years with the insurance carrier,” Wilson said.
Room and board would increase in Urbana by $224, to $11,392 per academic year.
“This will cover inflationary increases in utility costs, as well as in food costs, and in some deferred maintenance,” Wilson said.
About 25 percent of students at the flagship campus live in university housing, she said.
This spring, the UI expects 78 percent of its university housing to be filled in Urbana, Provost Andreas Cangellaris said, up 5 to 8 percent compared with the fall semester.
“We have one semester under our belt now, and people have seen what we are able to do and the ecosystem we’re able to support on campus,” he said. “And by the way, I want to say that our applications are up for next year.”
Around 26,000 students are expected to return to campus this semester, Cangellaris said, and on Wednesday, Chancellor Robert Jones asked them to participate only in essential activities until Feb. 8.
“Our Shield team predicts an increase in COVID-19 cases as we repopulate the campus. We also expect to see the highly contagious B117 variant enter our community,” Jones wrote in a mass email. “This variant of the virus appears to spread 50 percent faster than any other strains.
“It has already caused the U.K. to go into lockdown and has already been detected in our state. In the next several weeks, it is absolutely critical that we work together to maximize the safety of our entire community.”
The UI made a similar request in the fall, albeit after a secondary spike in cases after students returned.
Essential activities include buying groceries, attending classes and religious services and taking COVID-19 tests, said Jones, who added that the Feb. 8 end date is tentative.
“The target date for lifting essential activities only is Monday, Feb. 8, but it could be sooner or later depending on what the data show about virus spread,” Jones said.
He said the steps taken in the fall helped “prevent any more spikes the rest of the semester,” though cases rose again in November, which prompted Jones to ask students then to take extra precautions.
UI students need to get tested twice before Jan. 24 before they’re allowed into campus buildings.
In addition to possible dismissal for not getting tested regularly, Jones said that “this semester, students who are out of compliance may also lose access to university Wi-Fi, Zoom, Compass and other technologies.”