URBANA -- Where else can you try milking a cow, visit with hawks, turtles, snakes and an opossum, and watch dogs undergoing therapy exercises all in one place?
You guessed it: The University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine’s annual open house is back as an in-person event, and much of it will be held outdoors.
It’s set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the veterinary school at 2001 S. Lincoln Ave., U, and it’s all free and open to the public.
Due to the continuing pandemic, this is going to be a hybrid open house in which some content will still be available online.
But there will still be plenty of animals to see -- including a fistulated cow with a porthole -- and in-person activities intended for all ages, according to college spokeswoman Chris Beuoy.
Some more of the activities for those attending: You can pet a horse, practice bandaging a model horse’s leg, learn about what veterinarians do and how to become one, see the shelter medicine program’s mobile surgery unit, learn how to keep a home aquarium operating smoothly, practice cleaning animal teeth in a dentistry exhibit and visit the Wildlife Medical Clinic’s ambassador animals at their new residence, Beuoy said.