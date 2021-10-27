URBANA — A University of Illinois researcher has begun testing a treatment for diabetic dogs and cats, and he needs more pet owners to enroll.
Dr. Arnon Gal, a UI College of Veterinary Medicine professor of small-animal internal medicine, is hoping to enroll 24 cats and 24 dogs, with half of each being fed capsules of freeze-dried stool taken from healthy dogs and cats and half taking a placebo.
His research is intended to find out whether changing the population of microbes in the gut can improve glucose tolerance in diabetic dogs and cats and potentially even cure diabetes in cats.
Diabetes is largely a disease of older pets, typically diagnosed in dogs and cats between ages 9 and 11, Gal said.
It’s the most or second-most common endocrine disease in dogs and cats, he said.
Dogs who develop diabetes largely have Type 1 diabetes, and cats with diabetes typically have Type 2, though that isn’t always the case, Gal said.
The concept of fecal transplantation isn’t new. Its use dates back hundreds of years in goats, cows and sheep, Gal said. More recently, as a treatment in people with recurrent C. difficile colitis, it’s had a 98 percent success rate, he said.
Diabetes sometimes shortens the lives of cats and dogs, because about 30 percent of those diagnosed are euthanized in the first year after they’re diagnosed, Gal said.
That’s due to an incorrect belief some pet owners have, based on their experiences with diabetic people, that diabetes will decrease the quality of their pets’ lives, he said.
Complications in nearly all dogs with diabetes are cataracts, while some diabetic cats will develop some peripheral neuropathy, he said.
Other than those complications, Gal said, the poorer quality of life that eventually affects people with diabetes doesn’t happen with dogs and cats, because they typically develop diabetes later in life.
To participate in the study, dogs and cats must have been diagnosed with diabetes and off all steroids and antibiotics for at least two weeks prior to being enrolled in the study and throughout the eight-week study period. Dogs and cats with other diseases, such as cancer, will be excluded from the research, Gal said.
The medication will be administered by pet owners in a single capsule for dogs and four smaller ones for cats, and all participating pets will be switched to the insulin medicine Toujeo, Gal said.
Pet owners will need to be able to bring their dogs and cats in for rechecks every two weeks and will also have some other duties — among them collecting a stool sample from their pets up to 24 hours before arriving, monitoring 24-hour water intake and reporting that information to researchers and using an app or reader to upload glucose scans and how much insulin is being administered.
Costs involved with participating in the research, among them insulin, tests and visits to the veterinary hospital, are covered for pet owners, according to the UI.
To enroll a cat or dog head online to forms.office.com/r/zVhfZmpqNE.