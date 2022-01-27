URBANA — Another highly infectious virus has been circulating in the U.S., but this one is a threat to Peter Rabbit and his fellow bunnies.
The University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine has launched a series of vaccination clinics to immunize pet rabbits against a deadly variant of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus before spring, when it could become more of a threat.
The variant, RHDV2, is more virulent and fatal and impacts more rabbit species than the earlier form that has been around since the 1980s in other areas of the world, said Dr. Krista Keller, a UI zoological medicine specialist.
RHDV2 was detected in the U.S. in 2020 for the third time since 2018, and it’s since spread to several states, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Keller said many of the impacted states are in the southwestern area of the country. She isn’t aware of any cases in Illinois yet, but she sees the presence of the virus in the U.S. as a threat to both domestic and wild rabbits and hares.
The UI veterinary college is promoting vaccinations now, when outbreaks aren’t commonly seen, to be prepared for a possible spread in the spring, she said.
One thing to know about this disease is it can’t spread to people or other animals. But people can easily bring it into their homes to spread to pet rabbits by tracking it in on their shoes and clothing. Pet rabbits can also be at risk if they’re allowed to graze outdoors where wild rabbits nibble on vegetation and shed the virus.
For rabbits that become infected, the virus travels through the bloodstream and can cause uncontrollable bleeding. Keller said infected rabbits have signs of liver dysfunction, among them jaundice, along with bleeding from the nose, mouth or eyes and, possibly, lethargy and lack of appetite.
For those unfamiliar with rabbits as pets, Keller said they’ve become the third-most popular pet after dogs and cats.
“They’re super social,” Keller said.
They bond both with people and other rabbits and are often adopted in pairs, she said. In fact, it’s common for one rabbit brought in for a medical procedure to be accompanied by its rabbit companion from home as a kind of support animal.
“They’re really cute together,” Keller said. “They groom each other. They take care of each other.”
The vaccine being administered, which first became available last year under an FDA emergency-use authorization, is a two-shot series given three weeks apart. It’s effective only against the variant RHDV2, but there isn’t any RHDV1 in the U.S., Keller said.
The vaccine is nearly 100 percent effective at protecting against infection, though annual booster shots will be needed, she said.
The UI is administering the vaccine only by appointment in a series of vaccine clinics set to start Friday and run several times a month through May 13. As of Wednesday, there were still a couple of openings left for Friday, and appointments were beginning to be booked for next week, Keller said.
The charge for the vaccine is $50, and includes the exam and a dose of an anti-inflammatory medication to help with potential vaccine side effects, which can include mild fever, mild swelling at the injection site and lethargy for a few days afterward.
The vaccines will be administered in the UI Veterinary Medicine South Clinic at 2100 S. Goodwin Ave., U. Those wishing to make appointments should call 217-244-2555.