URBANA — Treating colic in horses might not sound like a fun time to everyone, but for Rebecca Bishop, it’s a big part of her dream job.
Bishop is a Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois who is currently in the process of wrapping up her three-year equine surgical residency. She also treats cows, pigs and goats.
She’ll now have a bit more help in completing that residency, courtesy of a $20,000 scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an international organization that supports educational opportunities for women. Bishop was one of 110 doctoral students in the U.S. and Canada chosen to receive the scholarship.
Horses are especially susceptible to colic, an umbrella term for a variety of things that cause pain in the animal’s abdomen and usually have something to do with problems in the digestive tract.
“I really like the puzzle,” Bishop said. “There can be a lot of things that cause a horse to show signs of colic. I find it really satisfying because the horses come in feeling quite sick and painful, and at the end of the day, we can get them feeling better.”
Bishop’s interest in horses began when she was around 8 years old and eventually led her to pursue veterinary medicine.
At first, she listened to advice to focus on small-animal care, which typically allows vets a better work/life balance.
Veterinarians who care for large animals can expect calls at all hours of the day and night as farmers discover problems.
Still, something drew Bishop back to equine medicine.
“I just realized I loved horses and being around them,” Bishop said.
Bishop also got her own horse, Pearl, just a few months ago. She said she wasn’t expecting to get a horse before finishing her residency, but it just worked out.
“It’s really nice at the end of the day to go out and see my horse who just wants me to feed her cookies,” Bishop said.
She said she felt lucky for the continued opportunity to do what she loves and get her Ph.D. with the intent of researching treatments for colic.
“I had a lot of questions that there weren’t answers for yet, and someone needs to find answers for them,” Bishop said.