URBANA — University of Illinois administrators say they’re closely watching legislation in Congress that would allow college athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness.
On the same day that NCAA President Mark Emmert testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to seek antitrust protection, the UI’s federal lobbyist, Paul Weinberger, told the board of trustees’ Governance, Personnel and Ethics Committee that the UI is “coordinating closely with the Big Ten and other athletic conferences on possible legislation.”
Trustee Patricia Brown Holmes asked about students earning money while in a UI uniform.
Weinberger said the athletic conferences support a “clear demarcation between the student acting in his or her own capacity and the institution. So from our perspective, we would prefer that there be no indication and no marking suggesting an affiliation with the university. But what Congress will do remains to be seen.”
Chancellor Robert Jones agreed.
“As far as the Big Ten is concerned, the conversations we’ve been having clearly would not allow the students to benefit or to leverage their name, image and likeness while they’re in uniform or in any way representing the images of any of the Big Ten universities,” he said. “That’s our position at the moment, but we’re trying to wait and see how this thing plays out nationally.”
After several states passed laws to let college athletes earn money, the NCAA said in April that it supported them doing so from their name, image and likeness, but not with university logos. And it said universities shouldn’t pay them directly.
The NCAA Board of Governors asked its three divisions to create rules by January for the 2021-22 academic year. Several bills have also been introduced in Congress.