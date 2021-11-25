URBANA — The University of Illinois’ chief officer of diversity, equity and inclusion took a tour of the UI’s ethnic and gender and women’s studies departments a few months after he arrived on campus in 2019.
His reaction? “Very surprised.”
“The state of the physical infrastructure — in some places, it was OK; in some cases, it was very much less than OK,” said Vice Chancellor Sean Garrick.
He thought about the post-graduate scholars the university so often recruits: if they saw these facilities, would it make them question the UI’s commitment to these programs?
That was a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. Now, plans are in motion to find a new, official home on campus for the departments.
After they spent nearly a decade in old residential buildings around West Nevada Street and Oregon Street, just east of the Quad, a feasibility study has been approved for a future shared space for the departments of Gender and Women’s Studies, African American studies, Asian American Studies, Latina/Latino Studies and the Program in American Indian Studies.
Though the project is in its infancy, department heads and UI administrators are excited for change after years inside facilities that they said are aging, maxed-out on faculty space and noncompliant with accessibility measures — though they hold significant sentimental value.
The ethnic and gender and women’s studies departments have spent decades in various temporary housing arrangements in and around campus.
Several units went through their last move in the early 2010s, leaving residential housing previously made for GI Bill veterans coming to the UI, said College of Liberal Arts and Sciences’ Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion Isabel Molina-Guzmán, who’s also a professor in Latino/Latina studies and Communications.
The current office buildings, which were also residential dorms decades ago, are sandwiched between fraternities, sororities and the school’s cultural houses.
They have no central air conditioning, no elevators and accessibility ramps added in post. Severe weather puts faculty on high-alert and maintenance needs are frequent, department heads said.
The UI considered renovating the existing buildings, but administrators found the older structures couldn’t be fixed to meet the current needs of the departments, according to LAS facilities director Derek Fultz.
“It took a lot of advocacy by the college and our faculty to get this advertised and finally moving forward,” Molina-Guzmán said. “The conversations around systemic racism probably also played an increased role and attention to the state of the facilities the units are housed in.”
There’s not a definitive timeline attached to the project yet, but some promises are clear: smart classrooms, faculty and student common areas, accessibility for students and faculty with disabilities and just more space in general.
Faculty across the departments have been sent general surveys regarding their desires for the new facility.
African American Studies Department Head Ron Bailey filled out his survey. Consolidated faculty offices are his No. 1 priority.
He’s concerned that some potential new hires and other core faculty anchored in his award-winning department might not have sufficient space at their current location of 1201 W. Nevada St.
Dedicated office spaces would allow for efficient collaboration on longstanding faculty projects, he said.
“We are scattered, and that hampers us from having the abilities that come with concentration,” Bailey said.
Bailey would like to see large classroom spaces to field the growing courses his department’s faculty and peers are teaching, which many students take while fulfilling the UI’s U.S. minority class requirement.
And the accessibility concerns aren’t lost on him either.
“I have difficulty climbing up the steps we have now, and we have a third floor that houses most of our units,” Bailey said.
Mimi Nguyen, head of gender and women’s studies, won’t miss checking her office to see if some bad weather found its way to her floor.
Yet she’d like to see some of these buildings’ historical flourishes preserved, such as the stained-glass windows in the Asian American and African American studies buildings.
“I do feel very sentimental about the house,” she said. “I often think about how great it would be to do a feminist haunted house every October, because it has that feel.”
Molina-Guzmán, too, may miss her building’s “home-y-ness.” Once the departments move, their current buildings will in all likelihood be razed.
But to see the plans for a new space finally moving forward, after the advocacy of LAS Dean Venetria K. Patton and former Dean Gene Robinson, the meaning goes beyond just a new building — a spruced-up facility “symbolizes commitment” to campus’ priorities around inclusivity, and to the continued studies of gender, ethnicity, race and sexuality.
“I’ve had to fight a lot of faculty skepticism, because ideas for a new building have been around for decades,” she said. “People are really happy, but it took a while. We’re glad that the college was serious about making this a priority.”