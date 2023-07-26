CHAMPAIGN — Everyone’s talking about “Oppenheimer” this summer, but here’s something you won’t learn at the theaters: 19 scientists from the UI’s physics department were directly involved in the production of the atomic bomb.
Many of those scientists were recruited to the project due to personal connections to Robert J. Oppenheimer himself, said Celia Elliott, director of external affairs and special projects for the physics department at the University of Illinois.
Elliott is in the know when it comes to the history of the department — she created a “History of Excellence” timeline dating all the way back to the 1800s.
“At that time, physics was a very small world and everybody knew everybody,” Elliott said.
The UI gave more than just manpower to the Manhattan Project: The United States’ war department first reached out to make use of the betatron, which was invented on campus in 1940.
At the time, the betatron was the world’s only electron accelerator capable of creating high-energy X-rays.
It was built by Professor Donald Kerst. His student, H. William Koch, also became a physics professor at Illinois.
Alongside fellow UI faculty John McElhinney and E.L. Gasteiger, Kerst and Koch used the betatron to determine the basic properties of thorium, uranium and plutonium in the early days of the Manhattan Project.
Their names, along with other 15 scientists involved in the project, were kept secret by government order until Nov. 9, 1945, when physics department head P.G. Kruger was allowed to release the information.
Both The News-Gazette and the Daily Illini published articles that day detailing each scientist’s contributions.
The majority were involved in the early days of the project, when it was more theoretical.
“Many of them were theorists,” Elliott said. “At that time, in the late ‘30s and early ‘40s, the University of Illinois physics department was known for building particle accelerators and particle interactions — what we call nuclear physics, which doesn’t have anything to do with bombs.”
John H. Manley and Robert Serber (portrayed by Michael Angarano in “Oppenheimer”) were some of those theorists who worked on the feasibility reports that provided a basis for the entire Manhattan Project.
Oppenheimer, who was once Serber’s professor at the University of California at Berkeley, personally asked him to join the project.
Serber and Philip Morrison (portrayed by Harrison Gilbertson in “Oppenheimer”) were both involved in the project long-term and traveled to Hiroshima after the bombing to study the effects.
As listed in The News-Gazette and Daily Illini articles, the other UI faculty members involved were Normal F. Ramsey, J. Reginald Richardson, Theodore A. Welton, Sidney M. Dancoff, Roland E. Kruger, Clinton D. Jarrey, Wilbur W. Schoof, William E. Ogle, Asher D. Kantz, James A. Phillips, Gordon L. Griffith and Marvin E. Wyman.
The effects of this exodus of professors were felt after the project was over as many of them opted for jobs at universities other than Illinois.
F. Wheeler Loomis, for whom the UI’s Loomis Laboratory of Physics is named, was department head at the time.
“Loomis was a visionary,” Elliott said. “He had just an uncanny ability to spot talent early. When people didn’t return to Urbana, he went on a drunken sailor shopping spree of recruiting young physicists to come to Illinois.”
Elliott said that this mass recruitment changed the department’s focus to solid-state physics, which was an unpopular field at the time but led to the development of many of the electronic devices we use today.
But the UI’s history with Oppenheimer was not quite finished.
Boxes and boxes of documents created or collected by Loomis are still stored in the university archives today.
There is a folder in one such box of correspondences titled “Oppenheimer, J. Robert 1949-56.”
It holds newspaper clippings about everything from Oppenheimer’s public appearances to the very public investigations of his character, mimeographed copies of letters to various groups in defense of Oppenheimer and meticulously kept responses to those letters.
Most of the letters were signed by most of the physics department, many of whom were “closely associated” with Oppenheimer and expressing concern about how criticism of him would affect the rest of the scientific community.
“Loomis was very outspoken and I can’t imagine him paying attention to any pushback from university administration about his political statements about Oppenheimer, but I don’t know for sure,” Elliott said.
The final document in the file is a letter from Robert J. Oppenheimer himself, dated Nov. 14, 1949.
It is apparently a reply to a letter Loomis sent expressing hopes for meetings of some kind.
Oppenheimer wrote asking that Loomis speak to fellow acclaimed scientist Louis Ridenour, then dean of the UI’s Graduate College, and ask that he not “blast the Atomic Energy Commission on grounds of its general inefficiency.”
Apparently, some information was about to be released about the commission, and Ridenour would benefit from delaying any remarks.
The letter ends with well-wishes to Loomis and wife: “With every warm good wish to Edith and to you, Robert Oppenheimer.”