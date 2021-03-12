URBANA — Chancellor Robert Jones announced Thursday that the University of Illinois has reached its $2.25 billion fundraising goal a year early.
But just because it reached its goal, that doesn’t mean the “With Illinois” campaign is wrapping up early.
“We’re not going to let up now,” Jones said at Thursday’s virtual board of trustees meeting.
The UI launched its largest fundraising campaign in 2017 with a festival at the State Farm Center and on the Quad, and it took the campaign on the road to raise money.
“This campaign was different right out of the gate,” Jones said.
It had been in its “quiet phase” since 2014 and had already raised $1.01 billion by the “With Illinois” kickoff event.
The UI’s last campaign, “Brilliant Futures,” raised $2.43 billion for all three UI campuses before concluding in 2012. The Urbana campus goal was $1.5 billion, and it eventually raised $1.7 billion.
The new campaign’s gifts included a $25 million lead donation from the Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation to establish the Siebel Center for Design, the largest-ever gift to the university of $150 million by Larry and Beth Gies to the College of Business and a $10 million gift from board Chairman Don Edwards and his wife, Anne.
More than 158,000 people have donated to the “With Illinois” campaign so far, and about 99 percent of their gifts are restricted by the donor, according to a news release.
“Reaching our goal doesn’t mean that we have received all of these gifts already and that we can use these funds for anything that we choose,” Jones said.