What notes should President-elect Joe Biden hit during today’s inaugural address?
University of Illinois political science Professor BRIAN GAINES weighs in.
“Ronald Reagan’s campaign in 1980 revolved around the theme that there was no challenge the American people couldn’t handle with the right leadership. Joe Biden will be addressing an anxious public, probably more divided than were voters worried by stagflation, Soviet aggression and the fate of hostages in Iran.
“But he should aim for a similar mix of flattery, pledged strength and unity. He should limit references to violent thugs, knowing that very, very few of the millions who voted for his opponent applauded the assault on the Capitol.
“‘Together, we will beat this pandemic and return to an economic boom, fairly shared’ is the kind of message that, skillfully framed, can appeal to all.”