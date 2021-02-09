URBANA — The inventor of the first visible LED has been awarded the 2021 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering.
Nick Holonyak Jr., who received his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in 1954 and joined the UI as a professor in 1963, will be recognized at a ceremony later this year in the United Kingdom.
He will share the prize with two of his students, M. George Craford and Russel Dupuis, and blue LED innovators Isamu Akasaki and Shuji Nakamura.
The prize comes with a $1.4 million award and a 3D-printed trophy.
At Monday’s academic Senate meeting, Chancellor Robert Jones said the prize is a “really big deal.”
“It is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of engineering and innovation,” he said.
“Professor Holonyak and his two former students are being honored with this very, very exclusive prize and they’re in very exclusive company.”
Past winners include the inventors of the molecule drug delivery, the Internet and GPS.