CHAMPAIGN — During his first football game week at his new job, Chris Thomas looked at the weather for Saturday’s season opener against Wyoming and immediately knew what he needed to do.
“We know it’s going to be an 85-degree game,” the general manager of Food & Beverage Operations for University of Illinois Athletic Facilities said.
“We know that Wyoming’s not a big traveling team, but we need to make sure we have enough water. It may not be a good eating crowd, but it’s going to be a good drinking crowd.”
So Thomas worked to secure 18,000 bottles of water, ready to quench fans’ thirst during a hot, mid-afternoon game.
Of course, wrangling bottles of water isn’t Thomas’ most creative task.
Six weeks into his new job, he’s trying to figure out how to bring some unique cuisine to Illinois’ concession stands. Like the Buffalo mac ‘n cheese that the University of Colorado served when he ran concessions there, or the salad bar with three types of lettuce and five types of protein, including tofu, when he worked worked at the Portland Trail Blazers’ Moda Center.
“When I first came on campus and I was speaking with (Illinois Associate Athletic Director — Development Operations) Bobbi (Busboom), she said, ‘I get texts from (athletic director) Josh (Whitman) all the time when he goes to Ohio State or any other stadium of their food options and what’s unique to their stadium,’” he said. “So I’m like, ‘Well, I’ve got to figure out what is unique to Champaign.’”
This is far from Thomas’ first game week. The 2018 graduate of Lindenwood University in St. Louis ran concessions at University of Colorado and University of South Carolina along with similar roles at the Moda Center and most recently at the St. Louis Cardinals’ Busch Stadium.
While he enjoyed his foray into baseball, moving to Champaign was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up when he was offered the job this summer. Thomas lived all over the country as a kid as part of a military family, but his wife grew up in Robinson, which was also former Illinois and NBA basketball player Meyers Leonard’s hometown. Thomas’ father-in-law coached Leonard in baseball, and the 7-footer still visits him when he comes to town.
“I didn’t have any plans on leaving (St. Louis),” Thomas said, “but I obviously love college athletics, and this was just a calling to me that this is where I was meant to be.”
Immediately upon moving to Champaign, he began looking for unique local food and drink. After sampling the local fare, the craft beer lover decided to make Riggs’ Hefeweisen and Trypich’s Dank Meme, both from local breweries, available in the stadium.
As for food, he hasn’t yet put his finger on a single local delicacy.
“I haven’t found that one unique food item, so maybe it’s something we’ve got to create on our own,” he said. “I’m toying with, ‘What can we do differently that’s maybe not done at Ohio State or not done at Minnesota, something that’s going to make us stand out in the Big Ten. I’m still kind of pondering that and coming up with ideas, and maybe closer to the end of the season, maybe I have something creative we want to roll out into some of our concessions.”
For now, Thomas said, he’s focused on honing in on making the food the already provided at games even better. That includes putting more primal cuts of meat and adding a peanut butter chocolate cake to the dessert carts in the stadium’s club seats. It means making things more efficient, including a “giant” beer garden that will be moved outside the stadium this year because of its increase in size. And, of course, it means having enough basics, including water, at every game.
“One thing that I always fear is running out of product,” he said. “I’ve seen it happen places, but I’ve never experienced it myself. I never want to be that person who’s like, ‘We don’t have enough product. We don’t have enough water.’ It’s just all about preparation leading up to it.”