CHAMPAIGN — “School superintendent” might not be on the list of dream jobs you expect to hear from young people, but new University of Illinois Provost John Coleman had a pretty good idea of what he wanted to do from the beginning.
Coleman said he has always had an interest in things like politics, history and the news.
He specifically remembered when his father worked in a paper mill and would bring home some of the paper for personal use.
“I would use that to write ‘newspapers’ for my mom and dad. Of course, that just meant copying headlines or whatever,” Coleman said. “But I was like 4 or 5 years old, and I found that interesting.”
Coleman continued to follow local politics and news as he grew up, paying attention to how the political process can improve peoples’ lives, which he said influences how he sees his current line of work.
“How do you bring people together? I think you take people where they are and what their concerns are and listen to them and see what you can do to help,” Coleman said. “You may not be able to do it exactly the way they want, but you still might be able to provide some help.”
By the time he headed off for college, Coleman had decided he wanted to become a school superintendent some day, but he chose to pursue political science and got his Ph.D. at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
He joined the faculty of the University of Texas, then went on to work at the University of Wisconsin and later the University of Minnesota, where he eventually became dean of the college of liberal arts.
That makes the UI his third Big Ten school, but Champaign-Urbana is unique from many of the places he has lived as an adult because the area isn’t quite as big — it’s more comparable in size to his hometown of Leominster, Mass., about 50 miles northwest of Boston.
“Both my wife, Laura, and I thought ‘this is going to be fun,’” he said. “I mean a different pace, different style, different kind of community, different issues that are kind of locally on the radar. I was really intrigued and excited by that.”
The more rural area should provide opportunities to hike and get outside, which is one of Coleman’s hobbies, while the university should provide music and theater, something else he mentioned enjoying.
Coleman grew up playing basketball and watching other sports and looks forward to football and basketball season.
He’s also looking forward to welcome-week events after hearing from his wife, Laura Leitch, about her memories of her time at the UI.
“She still talks with fondness about the orientation week, Quad Day, everything that happened that first year prior to getting started, so it obviously puts a really strong memory in peoples’ minds,” Coleman said.
Looking out one of his office windows, Coleman can actually see the apartment building where his wife lived for part of her time at school.
Her enthusiasm about her experiences at the UI was a “definite plus factor” when Coleman considered pursuing a position here.
“I knew of the reputation of the university as a world-class institution, but she was my source for what it was like to be a student here,” Coleman said.
Coleman began his position as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs on July 19 and has spent a majority of his time since then meeting with various colleagues and exploring campus and Champaign-Urbana.
Coleman said that at three weeks in, he’s still in the process of listening to people and understanding what he needs to be doing.
Going forward, goals include finding solutions for both faculty and students to make work more easy and efficient and finding out what programs would be helpful or interesting.
Coleman said he’s been scheduling meetings outside of his office when possible to learn about the area and find out where people like to go.
“I’m getting the lay of the land and meeting people, learning about the work that they’re doing, hearing about both the opportunities they have and some of the challenges they have,” Coleman said. “The overriding impression is that there’s so much fabulous work going on in this campus, and it really is a gem of a university.”