CHAMPAIGN — Sometime during the pandemic, Claire Stewart realized she’d probably be a Midwesterner for life.
The Evanston-born librarian has spent her career in the Big Ten’s orbit, with 21 years at Northwestern, four more at the University of Minnesota and her last three and a half as dean of libraries for the University of Nebraska.
Her next Big Ten stop, about 500 miles east through corn, soybeans and the Mississippi River: the University of Illinois.
“I always had a dream, a glimmer of someday being lucky enough to work at Illinois, but never really thought it’d line up so that I’d be ready at the right career point,” Stewart said. “I love my job here at University of Nebraska-Lincoln; it’s a fantastic place to be. But Illinois is really, really special. It’s one of only a couple things that would’ve tempted me to look beyond Nebraska.”
Effective May 16, Stewart will be the UI’s next dean of libraries and university librarian, pending approval from the board of trustees.
Professor Christopher Prom will serve out his term as interim dean until Stewart’s arrival. Prom has held the role since the departure of John Wilkin, the UI’s dean of libraries from 2013 to November 2022.
“Professor Stewart brings a deep, working knowledge of the scholarly, educational and engagement missions that define Big Ten research universities,” interim Provost Bill Bernhard wrote in a massmail to the UI community.
“Professor Stewart’s combination of experience, academic achievement and her demonstrated record as an innovative, thoughtful and strategic leader made her the clear choice to be the next leader of our University Libraries at Illinois,” Bernhard wrote.
The attractions of the role were obvious to Stewart. The UI houses the second-largest university library collection in the U.S. Paired with the School of Information Science’s library and information science master’s program, the UI holds a “very, very strong reputation for leading the library profession,” Stewart said.
As Nebraska’s dean of libraries, Stewart has overseen the $22 million renovation of the campus’ second-largest library facility and the migration of an enterprise computer system, and recently initiated a campus push to organize research data.
“The way research is done has changed radically over the last couple decades, and of course now it’s heavily computer-aided, which means it generates huge volumes of data that need to be managed and preserved in a very intentional way,” she said. “Publishers are increasingly expanding expectations around how that information will be managed and shared.”
Besides packing for her move later this spring, Stewart said she’ll stay busy finalizing Nebraska’s plans for a new facilities project, which will hold an archives and special-collections space much like what the former Undergraduate Library is turning into now.
Once she arrives in Champaign-Urbana, a few priorities will emerge: getting a handle on the UI’s multiple-phase transformation of the Undergraduate and Main libraries, and deepening the library system’s relationships with “all parts of the university” and the broader community, Stewart said.
“The university is very interested in the physical transformation of the libraries but also helping continue to keep the library a vibrant leader, and that means doing a really good job of supporting all of its faculty and staff,” she said.
To her future coworkers and collaborators, Stewart says she’s an avid gardener, amateur cook and baker, and both a dog and cat person: She and husband Christopher currently have two dogs, and they’re searching for good spots to take the critters out for fun and exercise.
Champaign-Urbana “seems like the perfect combination of walkability and lots of interesting things to do that are not too spread out,” Stewart said. “Of course, there’s the proximity where if you want to go out of town to commune with nature, you can do that, too. It’s just a beautiful campus.”