BOSTON — University of Illinois star Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men's wheelchair Boston Marathon title on Monday morning.
The 23-year-old led for 23 miles of the 26.2-mile course, besting a field that didn't include defending champion and five-time Boston winner Marcel Hug, who withdrew hours before the race for unspecified reasons.
Monday's win is the 23-year-old's eighth world marathon major win and his second since marathons returned last year after COVID-19 sidelined racers for more than a year. He won Boston in 2019, making him the first to win the race since 1993. The 36-year-old Hug has dominated the wheelchair racing world since last summer's Paralympics, where he debuted a new, high-tech racing chair and took home four golds followed by five of the next six world marathons.
UI racer Susannah Scaroni took second in the women's wheelchair race in her first race back after she was was hit by a car while training last fall, which resulted in a career-threatening injury. The 30-year-old was ascendent in the racing world after last summer's Paralympics, when she won the 5,000 meters in dominant fashion. She finished second in the Boston Marathon in 2018.