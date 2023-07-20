CHAMPAIGN — Though their protest was muted, more than 150 members of AFSCME and other unions carried signs Wednesday declaring their support for laid-off library clerk Catherine Nguyen through the university library.
They were on their way to deliver a petition to library Dean Claire Stewart to ask she reverse Nguyen’s termination.
The group stayed mostly quiet until Stewart’s response made its way through their ranks: “We are not reversing the layoff decision.” Boos arose from the crowd, followed by rhythmic stomping to demonstrate how far down the hallway the group stretched, until union leadership reminded everyone to be quiet.
Stewart, with union members gathered around her office door, made a phone call to tell someone else what was going on.
“They dragged me out of my office,” Stewart said. “I was in the middle of a workshop.”
Eventually, after pointing out that the group was impeding access to her office, Stewart said she was going to call the police. The union members cleared out — some joking about not having time to go to jail — then gathered again outdoors in view of Stewart’s window.
Before going inside the library, union leadership from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees locals 698 and 3700 as well as the United Steelworkers District 7 spoke to the crowd. The group responded with chants to “let her work,” called out their support for Nguyen and cried “shame” upon whoever decided to fire her.
After they met with Stewart, a new chant briefly took over: “Fire the dean.”
The union isn’t done fighting this issue, says AFSCME representative Christina De Angelo, and they’ll be calling on community members’ support in the future. AFSCME rallied behind Nguyen due to their belief the layoff was unjust because there is still available work to do.
“In this case, we know that there are hundreds and hundreds of student workers that do library clerk work,” De Angelo said. “This is one of the largest public universities in the country and we find it unfathomable that there isn’t enough for one library clerk to reassign her new duties.”
Negotiations on this matter have gone on between the union and the university for over a month with apparently little change.
“They have given us incomplete answers. They have given us incomplete rationale as to why this was necessary,” De Angelo said.
Negotiations ended Friday when the university announced it would be reinstating its decision to lay Nguyen off.