CHAMPAIGN — The next person chosen to lead the Carle Illinois College of Medicine will make the move from Ann Arbor, Mich., this May.
After working at the University of Michigan for nearly 10 years, Dr. Mark S. Cohen will begin his role as dean of the University of Illinois medical school and senior vice president and chief academic officer for Carle’s health system starting May 16, pending UI trustees' approval.
But don’t worry. He’ll be leaving old allegiances behind.
“I'm definitely going to be rooting for the Illini,” Cohen said.
Cohen serves as professor of surgery and pharmacology at the University of Michigan and directs the Medical School Pathway of Excellence in Innovation and Entrepreneurship. He’s also the director of endocrine surgery research and innovation chief at the university’s Rogel Cancer Center.
“I’ve been working in the area of medical innovation and entrepreneurship and education for many years,” Cohen said. “When you’re in this space, especially in the medical community, you hear about different opportunities people are trying in the other areas of the country.”
He heard about plans for the UI’s engineering-focused medical school when it was announced in 2015, and after inaugural Dean King Li announced his retirement in 2021, he was “excited” to learn of the opening.
Cohen will arrive at his post just as Carle Illinois’ first class of “physician innovators” are about to graduate and enter residency. According to the UI, more than 80 percent of the students have backgrounds in engineering, advanced math or other quantitative sciences.
“Dr. Cohen brings a clear, compelling vision for a bold and ambitious future for Carle Illinois,” said UI Chancellor Robert Jones. “This is the first college of its kind in the world, and it is already established itself as a home for innovators and pioneers. Our next dean embodies that same spirit and it is going to be exciting to watch this college advance in every phase of its mission under his leadership.”
Cohen earned his bachelor’s in chemical engineering and medical degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He’s also a golfer and a musician — trumpet and a bit of singing, he said.
He’s visited campus several times during the interview process, and has met one-on-one with the current interim dean, Dr. Uretz Oliphant.
He'll earn a salary of $725,000, paid by the UI and Carle, when appointed.
And he’s excited to meet more folks in C-U as he takes up the mantle at what the university claims to be the world’s first engineering-based medical school.
“I want to help the college move forward in a positive manner — not just to graduate students with this clinician-innovator mindset, but engage more with the health system, think about how to strategize and improve health care delivery across our state, and capitalize on the strengths of Carle to really innovate further and be an agent of change in the community,” Cohen said.