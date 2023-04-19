URBANA — A University of Minnesota dean has been chosen to serve as the next vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees.
The appointment of John Coleman to the UI post is set to take effect July 19.
Until the board approves his appointment, his title will be vice chancellor-designee, university officials announced Wednesday.
Coleman is currently the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota.
Coleman will take over for UI Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs William Bernhard, who has been serving since July 2021 as interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost following the departure of Andreas Cangellaris.
“I am delighted to be joining the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a world-class institution with excellence that runs both wide and deep,” Coleman said.
“Great institutions are driven to excel and to ask themselves what’s next,” he said. “During my conversations, I was impressed by the optimistic determination of the Illinois community at this transformative time in higher education to wrestle with the big questions facing us and to so in a spirit of creativity, collaboration and inclusion that ensures we expand opportunity and impact across all facets of our land-grant mission.”