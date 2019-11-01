CHAMPAIGN — An architect from the University of Puerto Rico was named Friday as the next director of the University of Illinois School of Architecture.
Francisco Javier Rodríguez-Suárez will start in January, pending approval by the UI board of trustees.
Rodríguez-Suárez will be the first permanent director of the school since Peter Mortensen stepped down in 2017.
Mortensen was recruited in 2014 to oversee the school until a national search could be conducted to replace Dave Chasco, who was the director from 2004 to 2014.
Rodríguez-Suárez is currently the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture Distinguished Professor of Architecture at the University of Puerto Rico, where he was also the dean from 2007 to 2016.
Rodríguez-Suárez studied at Georgia Tech, the University of Paris and Harvard, where he earned his master’s degree in architecture.
Besides being a professor, Rodríguez-Suárez also owns an architecture firm in San Juan and edited (in)forma, an academic journal about architecture.