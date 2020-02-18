URBANA — Representatives from 30 Illinois colleges and universities signed a letter urging the state’s congressional delegation to remove barriers for international students and scholars.
The letter’s signatories include University of Illinois President Tim Killeen and Chancellor Robert Jones, Eastern Illinois President David Glassman and Illinois State President Larry Dietz.
“Recently, we have observed a significant increase in obstacles facing international students and scholars,” it reads. “Systemic delays and increasing uncertainty regarding our immigration system harm efforts to recruit and retain international talent at our universities and across the country.”
The concerns addressed in the letter include delays and denials for entry visas, revocation/cancellation of valid visas, processing delays for Optional Practical Training and delays and denials for H-1B visas.
The letter states that 53,000 international students — including 13,497 on the UI’s Urbana campus — attended Illinois colleges and universities during the 2018-19 school year.
“Barriers that discourage international students and scholars from pursuing educational and research opportunities in the United States result in a loss for our whole society, both intellectually and economically,” the letter said.
The letter outlines cases in which visa applicants “are told they have not sufficiently demonstrated their intent to return to their home country upon graduation” and references a lack of transparency for reasoning with delays and cancellations.
In the short term, the letter urged members of Congress to use their oversight to address those concerns and, more specifically, “expand the concept of dual intent” to F-1 visas, which would give international students more latitude when acquiring student visas.
“In the longer term,” the letter said, “we look forward to working with you to enact comprehensive immigration reform that addresses these and other priorities.”