UPDATE: Willard's plans for $850,000 federal grant: Lure air service to D.C. area
SAVOY — Willard Airport's quest to add service to the nation's capital received an $850,000 boost Wednesday.
The Savoy-based, University of Illinois-owned airport was among 25 nationwide — and the only one in Illinois — selected for Small Community Air Service Development Program grants, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
Willard Executive Director Tim Bannon said the grant will support the airport's minimum revenue guarantee to airlines and "associated marketing program to recruit, initiate and support potential service to the Washington, D.C. region."
"This grant will put our community in a strong position to continue efforts in landing a highly coveted route to the nation’s capital," Bannon said.
Grant recipients came from 20 states. Forty-eight communities/airports from 30 states applied, officials said.
“In so many of our nation’s smaller communities, local air service is crucial to residents’ lives and livelihoods,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in Wednesday's announcement. “We're proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably.”
The selected communities are contributing financial resources to supplement the federal support, officials said, adding: "Nearly all of the communities have established robust public-private partnerships to enhance community participation and facilitate access to air services, provided a specific plan and timetable for using their grant funds in a timely manner, and many have provided letters of support from interested air carriers."
Other communities that will divvy up in federal funds:
— Gulf Shores, Alabama: $500,000
— Montomery, Alabama: $300,000
— Bentonville, Arkansas: $500,000
— Fort Smith, Arkansas: $855,000
— Arcata, California: $850,000
— Eagle County, Colorado: $1,000,000
— Tweed-New Haven, Connecticut: $800,000
— Daytona Beach, Florida: $500,000
— Rochester, Minnesota: $850,000
— Branson, Missouri: $500,000
— Natchez, Mississippi: $750,000
— Great Falls, Montana: $700,000
— New Bern, North Carolina: $776,000
— Wilmington, North Carolina: $600,000
— Williston, North Dakota: $500,000
— Salem, Oregon: $850,000
— Hilton Head, South Carolina: $250,000
— Rapid City, South Dakota: $1,000,000
— Corpus Christi, Texas: $750,000
— Laredo, Texas: $250,000
— McAllen, Texas: $750,000
— Port of Pasco, Washington: $750,000
— Mosinee, Wisconsin: $900,000
— Charleston, West Virginia: $600,000
Wednesday's news comes on the heels of Willard receiving a $1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to improve its security checkpoint and queuing area.
Bannon said that project, scheduled for completion sometime in 2024, will “eliminate the lines that sometimes back up to our escalators, and speed-up the system to get you to your gate more quickly.”
Business is picking back up at the airport, Bannon said, with about 400 travelers flying in and out daily on average.