CHAMPAIGN — Police agencies in Illinois are supposed to report each time an officer uses lethal force on a civilian.
A group in the University of Illinois’ Cline Center for Advanced Social Research says the picture, both in the state and across the nation, is incomplete. So they’re making their own database, with the help of a freshly awarded “Call to Action” grant — UI research funds intended to help investigate systemic racial inequities.
Their goal is to provide an online dashboard on lethal use of force by police, compiling information on the location and manner of death, and eventually, the racial characteristics of those involved.
They hope it can give curious citizens and policy-makers a “better place to start,” one project lead said.
Access to accurate data is vital, the researchers say, coming out of a decade where instances of police use of force have headlined national conversations on race and law enforcement.
“Right now, the conversation is getting driven by whatever shows up on YouTube,” said Scott Althaus, a political-science professor at the UI and director of the Cline Center.
They’re measuring up against Illinois State Police data.
The agency serves as a repository for other law-enforcement agencies to send in yearly crime statistics. They’re required by law to publish annual reports showing how many police shootings there were for the year, and which ones were fatal.
In 2020, “injuries inflicted by an officer’s use of a firearm were responsible for 12 deaths,” according to the sixth page of the state police’s “Custodial or Arrest-Related Deaths” report. Another 27 incidents of non-fatal shootings were reported.
However, “you’re not going to see which agency was involved or where this took place,” said Jay Jennings, a research scientist at the Cline Center. “If you’re interested in your community level, it’s not helpful to know there were this many shootings in a year in the state, when your county may have had zero, or a few.”
Though most Illinois law-enforcement agencies send in their data, compliance isn’t strictly enforced, the researchers found. The Uniform Crime Reporting Act says compliance “shall be a factor considered” when “awarding grant funding under the Law Enforcement Camera Grant Act.”
In their research, which has not been finalized, SPOTLITE team members said they’ve found about twice as many uses of lethal force by police than the state has reported.
“Partly, that’s the result of the voluntary nature of compliance right now, and many departments are just not able,” Althaus said. “But it’s also partly that different agencies will have different definitions of what counts as an officer-involved shooting.”
In collecting its dataset, the SPOTLITE team is looking for every instance where an officer applied lethal force, on- or off-duty. This includes:
- Every time an officer discharges a deadly weapon in the direction of a person.
- Every time a civilian dies because of police intervention, including cases where death or serious bodily harm was not intended. For example, if someone dies in a car crash while being pursued by police, or if someone dies after being Tased.
“If we want to understand what is going on with police-involved uses of lethal force, we have to try to capture the entire population of situations, even in those cases where nobody is injured,” Althaus said.
SPOTLITE’s labor-intensive data-collection method hinges on local news. More than a dozen trained UI student analysts have pored through tens of thousands of news articles, reading for police uses of lethal force dating back to 2014.
They’re hoping to have an initial release of Illinois-based data sometime this summer, Althaus said, and a national release covering every county in the country before the end of 2022.
Sometime this year, they plan to include data on the racial characteristics of some of the officers and civilians involved in these incidents, which is harder to find and verify.
Grant assistance from the UI is meant to help with this.
To test their methodology, the team has measured its tabulated figures against law-enforcement agencies with thoroughly reported totals, like the Chicago Police Department.
“We’re trying to create authoritative data as a basis for discussions around police reform, so people can know what’s really going on out there,” Althaus said. “Our effort is trying to move beyond the voluntary nature of the data. The ISP is doing what it can do.”
‘A meaningful discussion’The Cline Center isn’t the first agency to independently pursue thorough lethal use-of-force data. The Washington Post has kept its own database on police shootings since 2015.
The FBI has collected data on police use of force, lethal and non-lethal, since 2019, with mixed results. However, this year might mark a change for the National Use-of-Force Data Collection program.
The database asks for a range of information on use-of-force incidents, including detailed demographic information on the officers and civilians; time, date and location; and the type of force used.
After two years where less than 60 percent of officers nationwide were accounted for, agencies representing 62.7 percent of law-enforcement officials have sent data on use of force in 2021 to the FBI, as of March 24. Voluntary participation totaling more than 60 percent of officers nationwide allows the FBI to publish a more detailed report.
“An upcoming data release will be available for a 60 percent nationwide view in spring 2022,” the FBI told The News-Gazette.
Illinois law-enforcement agencies have lagged behind the national average — so far, the FBI has received use-of-force data from just 148 of the 983 agencies in the state, or 15 percent, representing 21 percent of all officers.
As part of Illinois’ Uniform Crime Reporting Act, law-enforcement agencies have been required, since July 1, 2021, to submit “a report on use of force, including any action that resulted in the death or serious bodily injury of a person or the discharge of a firearm at or in the direction of a person” to state police.
According to ISP Sgt. Delila Garcia, the 2021 Uniform Crime Report is expected to release in “late summer, early fall 2022.”
The act also states that departments “shall participate in and regularly submit use of force information to” the FBI database.
The Urbana and UI police departments have both submitted their use-of-force data from 2020 and 2021 to the FBI.
Retired Urbana Chief Bryant Seraphin, whose last day was Friday, said the hard part wasn’t sharing the data — “We’ve got nothing but big fat zeroes in these use-of-force reports,” he said — but getting set up in the federal online portal.
Seraphin said he’s warm to the idea of a more accessible use-of-force database, as long as law-enforcement agencies and data collectors are using similar definitions.
“As long as we’re using the same thing, it’s a meaningful discussion,” he said.
The Champaign Police Department has not yet submitted its use-of-force data to the FBI. Spokesman Joe Lamberson said that’s because an ongoing software overhaul of the department’s computer-aided dispatch system and new records-management system has intersected with the collection period.
“The Champaign Police Department continues to share this data locally and with the Illinois State Police, adhering to all mandates and departmental policies and procedures,” Lamberson said. “Once current upgrade initiatives are completed, the department will assess our resources and determine if there is a suitable way to provide data for voluntary initiatives.”
His department defines lethal use of force thusly:
“The Illinois Compiled Statutes define deadly force as force which is likely to cause death or great bodily harm; the firing of a firearm in the direction of the person to be arrested, even though no intent exists to kill or inflict great bodily harm; and the firing of a firearm at a vehicle in which the person to be arrested is riding.
“However, per 720 ILCS 5/7-8(b), a peace officer’s discharge of a firearm using ammunition designed to disable or control an individual without creating the likelihood of death or great bodily harm shall not be considered force likely to cause death or great bodily harm.”
Much ‘we simply don’t know’The UI’s Call to Action funds were officially awarded in late November, with grants stemming from the murder of George Floyd and the nationwide reckoning over race and policing in America that followed. The Cline Center received $98,447 for SPOTLITE; much of which will go to the student workers whose efforts sustain the project, Jennings said.
“We wouldn’t be able to do the work without this funding,” Althaus said.
But the Cline Center first arrived at this topic after the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, by a White police officer in Ferguson, Mo., which sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.
In 2017, the team convened a set of policy groups and law-enforcement agencies to discuss the data gaps around officer-involved deaths.
They want to report the racial characteristics of the officers and civilians involved in use-of-force incidents, since those details have become a flashpoint in high-profile cases, like those of Floyd and Brown.
According to Jennings, they’re still experimenting with ways to do this efficiently. Most news reports don’t disclose the race of officers and civilians involved; so far, UI team members have had to pore through administrative data and do independent research to find what they need.
If there’s anything researchers learned from the movement surrounding Floyd’s death, Althaus said, it’s that “we need to know what we don’t know.”
“What we don’t know is where these incidents are happening, how frequently they’re happening, what are the characteristics of the people involved in these, what are the racial and gender and class disparities in the outcomes of these events — we simply don’t know,” he said.
And there’s a need for a neutral data provider to inform the broader conversation, Jennings said.
Jennings said in some lists of people killed by police that have circulated on social media, officers were on the scene when the person died but were “clearly” not involved in the killing, according to SPOTLITE’s findings.
Then there are cases like Floyd’s, where the information in the Minnesota Police Department’s report contradicted viral video of the incident.
“The neutrality of our effort is very important,” Althaus said. “I was in law enforcement for many years before I came to an academic career, and so each of us has perspectives and insights that help us come together to create the highest quality dataset.”
Also on the team: Michael Schlosser, director of the UI’s Police Training Institute, who has helped refine SPOTLITE’s definitions for lethal force, and Jennifer Robbenolt, associate dean for research in the College of Law, who specializes in integrating psychology and empirical-data concepts into the practice of law.