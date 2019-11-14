University of Illinois trustees will meet in public session starting at 9:30 a.m. today at the UI-Chicago's Student Center West. On the agenda:
A request for $697 million in state operating funds for fiscal 2021, up $75 million from this year, or 12 percent.
The increase includes $10 million for hiring new professors, $50 million to improve faculty pay and $10 million for scholarships for in-state undergraduates.
The UI is also seeking $725.5 million in capital funding for various building projects.
A resolution supporting a report from a UI System task force asked to evaluate education, prevention and responses to sexual misconduct at all three UI campuses. It’s expected to be unveiled at today’s meeting.
A $21.3 million project to revamp two busy central campus parking decks, at Sixth and John streets and at Fifth and Daniel streets. Built in 1970, both need critical repairs, including new steel beams, elevators and waterproofing, officials said.
The UI also wants to amend its contract with Walker Parking Consultants to oversee the project, bringing its fee to $1.45 million.
The project will be funded with reserve funds and bonds repaid with parking revenue.
A $30 million budget increase for the early stages of a project to renovate Altgeld Hall and replace Illini Hall with a new data sciences center. The state is asking the UI for that up-front commitment until $140 million in state funds are released for the $188 million project.
Trustees had approved $4.65 million but administrators are now asking for $35 million to cover designs, site preparation and other costs.
The appointment of Susan Martinisas vice chancellor for research and innovation, at a salary of $400,000. She had held the appointment on an interim basis for two years.JULIE WURTH