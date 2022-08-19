CHAMPAIGN — T-Minus four days until the University of Illinois school year takes off. Several campus landmarks, like the Illini Union Bookstore, are filling up with foot traffic.
By 4 p.m. Thursday, 6,908 students had moved into residence hall rooms — about 80 percent of the expected total, UI Housing spokesman Chris Axtman-Barker said. More than 3,800 students, mostly freshmen, have moved in over the last two days.
Here are a few ways the UI campus has changed over the summer:
Goodbye, Undergraduate Library
Once one of the prime study areas on campus, the underground Undergraduate Library is being rebuilt as a special collections facility for some of the UI library’s most precious rare books and archives.
All personnel, collections and almost everything else inside the UGL has been vacated, UI Library spokesperson Heather Murphy said, including the tunnel that bridged the Main Library to its underground companion.
Initial construction on the $50 million conversion is expected to begin soon; fencing will be up around the perimeter of the UGL entrances by the end of August, Murphy said.
To make up for the loss of student study spaces, university libraries around campus — Grainger Engineering Library and Information Center, Funk ACES Library, and Music and Performing Arts Library — have beefed up capacity and access hours.
The Main Library has a new study space inside the east entrance, The Orange Room, with group study tables, printers and the Writers Workshop. It seats 270.
“This closely replicates what students were used to in the Undergraduate Library,” Murphy said.
Foot traffic is light so far this week, but the library expects to bear the “brunt” of it when classes begin on Monday.
Campus Recreation updates
Doors are opening — literally — for the fitness crowd on campus.
After a summer under construction, the main entrance of the Activities and Recreation Center reopened on Wednesday, with automatic turnstiles and a member services counter right inside the entrance, where patrons swipe their IDs.
“These upgrades provide a higher level of facility security and a more seamless customer service experience for our patrons and staff,” Campus Recreation Director Marcus Jackson said.
Renovations continue for the ARC’s Gym 4, which is being converted from basketball courts into a new strength and conditioning space.
“Based upon feedback from our patrons, there was a desire for more opportunities in the facility for weight lifting,” Jackson said.
It’ll have power racks, free weights, machines and indoor turf when finished.
“Once open, this new space at the ARC will be one of the largest strength and conditioning gyms in the Big Ten,” he said.
Three of the ARC’s racquetball courts have been converted into “performance pods” for high-intensity resistance training and Olympic powerlifting. Another court was converted into a “bouldering cave,” with a 12-foot adjustable climbing wall.
Urbana’s Campus Recreation Center East, which housed a community COVID-19 testing site and vaccinations in different phases of the pandemic, is reopening to the public on Monday after summer construction.
Unions at the Union
Families, students and staff entering the Illini Union on Thursday may have learned more about the state of negotiations between the university and its service workers.
Building and dining service workers represented by their union, SEIU Local 73, handed out literature alongside other UI unions and students outside of the campus hub a day before their next scheduled bargaining session.
If today’s negotiations go well, more sessions may be scheduled before the service workers’ contract expires on Monday, the first day of school. If a deal isn’t reached by then, the union plans to submit its notice of intent to strike, said union spokesman Adrian Rojas.
A strike notice would make Sept. 6 the earliest possible date for 800-plus UI service workers to walk out.
“The university hasn’t met us in the middle, and we have been talking far too long. It’s time to stand and fight for fair wages, owed back pay, and safer, Inclusive work environments,” dining services worker Katrina Jarrett, union steward and member of the bargaining committee, said in a statement. “We clean the buildings and feed students. Why are we treated like we don’t matter?”