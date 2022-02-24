CHAMPAIGN — The 39th annual Insect Fear Film Festival is all about one of the final frontiers of arthropod-based fear: venom.
The University of Illinois Department of Entomology invited a guest speaker who’s probably the worldwide authority on all things stings: Justin Schmidt, an entomologist with the Southwest Biological Institute in Tucson, Ariz.
Schmidt is famous for his sting pain index, first systematized in a paper he authored in 1983. The index ranks insect stings on a scale from 0 — imperceptible to humans — to 4 — only for the most painful stings around, like that of the bullet ant.
Years in the field inform Schmidt’s sting-pain ratings, which he sometimes accompanies with connoisseur-like flavor profiles.
An urban digger bee’s sting, at level 1, feels, in Schmidt’s words, “almost pleasant; a lover just bit your earlobe a little too hard.”
At level 2, the termite-raiding ant’s sting feels like “the debilitating pain of a migraine contained in the tip of your finger.” The sting of the warrior wasp is one of a handful that have earned a 4 on the pain index.
It’s “torture. You are chained in the flow of an active volcano. Why did I start this list?” he wrote in his 2016 book “Sting of the Wild.”
He’ll speak virtually at 5 p.m. Saturday, kicking off a packed evening of insect exploration activities capped with three acts of video and film clips featuring stings.
“Come and feel the virtual burn!” the promo says.
Attendees must register virtually. It’s free, and hosted through the festival’s web page at publish.illinois.edu/uiuc-egsa/ifff.
Ed Hsieh, a doctoral candidate in the entomology program who’s helped with the last six festivals, said this year’s theme is, by his judgment, a convenient one to host virtually.
“We’re able to show off a few more things with venomous insects that would be more problematic in a live setting,” he said.
For example, during a virtual “petting zoo” of various venomous insects and spiders, one of his grad-student peers will get stung, live on the Zoom event, and provide commentary on his reaction.
The festival may use the fear factor to attract an audience, but organizers hope participants leave with a greater appreciation for the underlying natural mechanisms these creatures possess.
Venomous stings come in many forms, offensive and defensive. Ants and honeybees use painful stings to ward off predators, while some wasps use paralyzing stings to capture prey for their young.
Venom is one of the few aspects of insects where fears could be founded in truth, though the vast majority of insect stings aren’t fatal to humans in a single jab.
”There’s definitely a fear of the unknown or not well understood, because a lot of insects have a creepy-crawly look to them that’s less visually appealing than, say, fuzzy mammals,” said UI doctoral candidate Jon Tetlie. “Once you dig deeper, learn a bit more about them, their natural history and physiology can be incredibly fascinating,”
Other events on the schedule Saturday:
- A ventriloquist act from Hannah Leskosky, daughter of festival founder and entomology department head May Berenbaum, and her puppet bee, Buzz.
- Tommy McElrath, collection curator of the Illinois Natural History Survey, will present the survey’s collection of venomous species.
- Audiences will see ultra-magnified insects through the Beckman Institute-based electron microscope “Bugscope.”
- Berenbaum will announce the winners of the festival’s art show, as well.
The first batch of animated and live film clips will show stings as humorous plot points. The second will show dramatized, sometimes disgusting film reactions to stings, like anaphylactic swelling. Think of the famous origin scene of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
There are also “a few in there where those who are squeamish will want to look away,” Tetlie said. Warnings will be provided, of course.
The clips will conclude with more informative clips explaining how stings work and how immune systems respond to them. Some will illustrate the “good side” of venom, like how venom assists some therapeutic treatments.
“The themes serve as a useful hook to get people through the door, but then we’re able to talk more than just about venom, about how insects are so much more than the nasty, stinging ones,” Hsieh said. “It’s a bridge to get people more interested in insects as a whole.”