URBANA — Krannert Center for the Performing Arts is set to get back to in-person live shows in a big way Friday and Saturday with Ellnora: The Guitar Festival.
Director Mike Ross said while he knows things are still up in the air for venues that host indoor events, it was time to return to live performances, even if it’s on a smaller scale.
“It’s obviously a complicated moment, but I’m extremely pleased to be able to be welcoming people back to the center for performances, and I can’t think of a better way to do it than for Ellnora,” Ross said. “It’s so clear to me that the artists want to perform for audiences again in person in our theaters. It’s so clear to me that we have a lot of audience members that are very eager to be together again in our theaters.
“At the same time, I completely understand and respect the choices that some people will be making with regard to continuing concerns about COVID, and I know that not everybody’s ready to come back inside to be at performances.”
The festival will be smaller than in years past, taking place over two days instead of three. While it normally includes an opening-night party with musicians playing in the lobby and amphitheater, several at a time, this year’s event will instead open with a free concert in the amphitheater by singer/songwriter Celisse.
“This is a different moment,” Ross said. “We are in an experimental mode, and we’re all going to be seeing how things go as the fall unfolds. This is an important moment for us to be together and to learn what we might learn through the experience of the festival.
“I mean that from the perspective of artists and our staff and audience members, and I hope that everybody that does choose to come to the festival will bring that feeling of not just having the opportunity to be together, but relishing it and being respectful of the variety of feelings and sensations that people may have as they arrive and as they spend time together.”
Artists featured at the festival include AJ Ghent, who will return with his steel guitar; bluegrass band Punch Brothers; three-time Grammy winner Ben Harper; and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett.
The festival will also include an offsite performance by Big Daddy Pride and The East Side 5, who will be joined by The Dirty Feathers and Devin Frank, at Rose Bowl Tavern.
After 18 months without live, in-person performances, Ross hopes Ellnora serves as a cautious beginning of a return to normal for Krannert.
“We’re taking it, in a sense, month by month, watching what happens,” Ross said. “We need to respond to changes in protocols or changing guidelines based on the trajectory of the virus, and also being mindful that, working with some reduced resources, we’re looking at this season as a bridge season.
“I very much look forward to us all getting to the point where we all feel a lot more confident about how this is all going,” he added. “For right now, I’m going to reiterate, I’m deeply grateful that we’re at a point where can reopen and launch our season with the guitar festival.”