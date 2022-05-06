CHAMPAIGN — Professor Junaid Rana and his colleagues at the University of Illinois’ Department of Asian American Studies were excited in early 2020. After all, they had booked world-renowned jazz musician and Harvard Professor Vijay Iyer for a performance and a talk, bringing a unique attraction to the school.
Then, the pandemic hit, canceling the performance.
Two years later, The Vijay Iyer Trio is performing, and Iyer is participating in an on-stage discussion on Saturday at 4 p.m. as the closing performance of the two-day Asian American Otherwise concert at Spurlock Museum. After two years of COVID-19, he and the 11 speakers at the two-day conference have plenty to talk about.
“Some of the programming we’ve done over the year has been asking (the questions of), how should we think about racism during the pandemic?” Rana said. “What are the particular ways that scholars and writers and thinkers have addressed anti-Asian racism? This conference is a part of the programming that we’ve already been doing and a way to bring together a bunch of people at a conference.”
Events in the last year, including the murder of eight women at Atlanta spas and a mass shooting of a FedEx facility in Indianapolis in which four of the eight victims were Sikh, have highlighted racism against Asian Americans, Rana said. But they point to a problem that existed long before.
“During the pandemic, there’s greater visibility,” Rana said. “Those events during the pandemic also have a history to them. They happened before the pandemic. They happened decades, centuries (earlier). So, how do we talk about it? How do we understand that history? That’s not only what we wanted to address during this programming, but it’s also our mission in how we think about the history of Asian Americans, not only in Illinois, but in the United States. How do we understand racism so that we can work against it?
“This is not only an important academic and intellectual question, but it’s also something that’s important to everyone in terms of what’s causing this violence,” he added. “In terms of addressing it and finding solutions to it, this is what we’re trying to put together in this group of events.”
Talks at the conference, which begins Friday at 9 a.m. and is open to the public, span the gamut of topics and Asian American cultures, from Asian American dystopian fiction to Hawaiians to racial entanglements in Hawaiian culture to Vietnamese refugee culture.
“I think there certainly is heightened racism that not only Asian American students are facing, but other students are facing,” Rana said. “I think these are problems that, as a society, we absolutely need to address. And we need to understand, because they are also symptoms of another crisis, and I think that’s what’s important here.
“Racism and the forms of violence that are associated with racism, these are things that are a crisis. They are often invisible in society, especially when it’s affecting Asian Americans, so we don’t see it as often or talk about it as often, and I think that’s something that we’re trying to bring to light here in making it clear that Asian Americans are victims of racism.”