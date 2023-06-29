Large healthy tree down right by my home completely blocking an intersection in Urbana, IL. #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/7MUClxtKyC— Scott James (@DelDotScott) June 29, 2023
The latest on Thursday's storms moving through Illinois:
***
How soon Willard Airport can reopen will depend on how soon its terminal roof can be shored up and power is restored, airport Executive Director Tim Bannon said.
Damage to terminal roof due to high winds and the loss of power both occurred around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, leading to a substantial amount of water leaking in, he said.
Water clean-up was underway. There were no injuries.
The damage to the roof appears to be substantial, Bannon said. UI crews were on site.
“We’re working on it,” he said about 3:15 p.m. “We are not operational at the moment.”
Bannon said mid-day flights that were set to arrive from Chicago and Dallas won’t be arriving, and the status of evening arrivals from both those locations were uncertain.
***
Champaign public works spokesman Kris Koester said the city has had about 100 storm-related calls for service related to trees and limbs down and traffic light issues, and by later afternoon was nearing completion addressing high-priority issues.
He expected public works crews to continue working for a few more hours, then resume work Friday.
Koester said the city may be getting more calls as people head home to work.
The highest priority is getting streets open, he said.
***
In Monticello, Police Chief Rob Bross said there are trees down but the city's public works crews did a great job of clearing them quickly. One road was partially blocked but was in the process of being cleared.
Bross said he was unaware of any injuries and had heard of a couple homes where power lines had been pulled away from the houses by falling trees.
Meanwhile, Illinois 32 between Cerro Gordo and Cisco has been closed due to multiple broken utility poles and power lines across the highway.
***
Ameren crews were scrambling to address multiple power outages throughout the region, including power lines down on County Road 2100 E and 200 N just north of Longview in southern Champaign County.
Among the many area towns and villages without power: St. Joseph, where at Meier Field along U.S. 150, winds toppled the outfield fence.
Main Street was closed just north or Briarcliff Drive because of a fallen tree.
***
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District remained operational throughout the storm, but “certainly everything was behind schedule and we’ve had to reroute,” said Chief of Staff Amy Snyder.
Buses encountered a lot of flooding and downed tree limbs on the roads, she said.
“We sent supervisors and maintenance teams out to enable our buses to keep moving,” she said.
MTD staff also brought chainsaws to break up tree limbs blocking roads, Snyder said.
It was still unknown whether any buses were damaged, she said.
***
***
Parts of Farmer City received heavy damage from high winds which toppled a number of trees and power poles throughout the DeWitt County village.
Power is out with reports of streets being flooded, according to Farmer City Police Department.
The DeWitt County Emergency Management Agency hasn’t confirmed that a tornado has touched down, but the agency has people out checking now, just before 2:30 p.m.
Also, Interstate 74 eastbound near Farmer City is closed due to a rolled-over semi tractor trailer.
***
Heavy winds caused several semi-tractor trailers to roll over along I-57 near Tuscola.
Illinois State Police are on scene as traffic is being diverted at the Tuscola exit.
Minor injuries being reported at this time. Please avoid this area.
Meanwhile, much of Tuscola is without power. According to the city's Facebook page, there are "several downed power lines and tree limbs in the road. Many roads are impassable."
***
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 2:15 p.m. for Champaign, Urbana and Danville.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln said the storm "will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH."
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Champaign IL, Urbana IL and Danville IL until 2:15 PM CDT. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! pic.twitter.com/Llhg1SOR5d— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 29, 2023
Severe line of storms approaching Champaign-Urbana pic.twitter.com/v4sesnrm0T— Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) June 29, 2023
Parts of Savoy are without power as the storm swept across Champaign County after 1 p.m.