URBANA — One woman was killed and three others injured, one seriously, in a hail of gunfire rained down on a home in Urbana early Tuesday.
Urbana police said Johanna P. Cowart-Williams, 42, a resident of the home at 1204 W. Church St., was shot multiple times about 1:30 a.m. Police tried to revive her but she never regained consciousness.
Another 21-year-old woman in the home was also shot and complained of having no sensation in the lower part of her body. She remains hospitalized.
A third and a fourth victim were also found inside the house. Both had also been shot, but their injuries were less severe.
A preliminary investigation by police revealed that three Black men approached the home on foot from the west, walked to the west side of the house and shot repeatedly through the windows and wall.
The victims hit were in a bedroom. Police found more than 60 bullet holes in the residence.
Illinois State Police crime scene investigators are helping to process the shooting scene.
Detectives are aware that the shooting is likely linked to a number of recent shootings and murders in the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area and are coordinating with other local law enforcement agencies.
Ms. Cowart-Williams is the daughter of long-time Champaign County board member Lorraine Cowart.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel notified Lorraine Cowart’s colleagues on the county board this morning.
“It’s devastating news,” she said.
The board is scheduled to conduct a study session on ways to address community violence Aug. 30, and because a crowd is expected that meeting will be held in the Brookens Gym, according to board member Stephanie Fortado.
“I can’t even imagine this kind of grief,” she said about this latest shooting. “Our hearts are with her, and we’re here for her and her family.”
Ms. Cowart-Williams is the fifth person to die by gunfire in Urbana this year. The other most recent homicide was last Thursday when Victor Hunt was gunned down as he left a liquor store on West Main Street.
The city has had more than 63 incidents of shots fired this year, compared to upwards of 150 in Champaign, where police are dealing with nine homicides.
ORIGINAL STORY
