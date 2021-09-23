URBANA — A woman who was shot Monday night by one of the other passengers in the car she was in has died, and the passenger has been charged with murder.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the victim as Brittany R. Lane, 32, of Urbana. He said she was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Northrup said about 10 p.m. Monday, Ms. Lane was in the front passenger seat of a car that was leaving the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue when she was shot inside the vehicle, Northrup said.
In the wake of her death, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz charged Devontre Newbill, 27, with first-degree murder.
Urbana police said Newbill, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue, Urbana, was in the back seat of the car when the gun went off, striking Ms. Lane in the neck.
Newbill had already been charged Wednesday with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and obstructing justice. In light of the murder charge, Judge Adam Dill increased Newbill's bond to $2 million in a Thursday court hearing. He faces 40 to 85 years in prison if convicted. Dill told him to return to court Oct. 19 for a probable cause hearing.
Northrup said an autopsy was planned for Ms. Lane. Urbana police continue to investigate her death, the seventh homicide of 2021 in that city. Police have investigated 83 confirmed shots fired reports for the year.