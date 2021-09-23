URBANA -- A woman who died of a gunshot wound she received Sept. 20 has been identified as Brittany R. Lane, 32, of Urbana, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
Ms. Lane was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m. Sept. 21 at Carle Foundation Hospital.
She had been a passenger riding in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue, Urbana the previous evening when she was reportedly shot inside the vehicle, Northrup said.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Thursday she was filing a murder charge against Devontre Newbill, 27, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue, Urbana, in connection with the shooting.
Newbill, who was said by police to be in the back seat of the car when the gun went off, was already arrested on preliminary charges of discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon.
An autopsy will be performed, and an inquest may be held at a later date, according to Northrup. The death remained under investigation by Urbana police and the coroner’s office.