URBANA — The city of Urbana has joined Champaign in forbidding large parties at all residential properties in the University of Illinois campus area and at apartment buildings with three or more units citywide.
In the latest emergency order to be issued in the two cities, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin issued an order similar to one issued Wednesday in Champaign limiting the number of guests attending parties to 10, excluding the hosts and others lawfully living at the property.
That doesn’t mean large parties can be taken outdoors. The order also applies to parking lots and common areas next to the properties.
The order also states face coverings must be worn at parties on private properties, along with in public places and when social distancing can’t be maintained, and says party hosts are responsible for compliance with the order.
Urbana's order further says party guests can also be considered to be in violation if they don’t wear masks and/or comply with social distancing.
Violations can result in a fine up to $750.
The emergency orders forbidding large parties in Champaign and Urbana are among several issued in the last few days by the mayors of both cities to help prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.