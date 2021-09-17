CHAMPAIGN -- A 35-year-old Urbana man has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies and the shooting of a gas station clerk late Thursday night in Champaign.
Champaign police arrested Carey Pettigrew, who listed an address in the 200 block of Dewey Street, at an apartment complex at the corner of Mattis Avenue and Devonshire Drive early Friday.
The first robbery was reported about 11:22 p.m. Thursday at Blue Star II convenience store, 918 W. Bradley Ave., C.
Police said officers were told a man had pointed a handgun at a clerk, demanded and obtained money from the cash register and left on foot.
About 10 minutes later, police were sent to Circle K gas station, 601 W. Springfield Ave. , for another armed robbery.
A male clerk inside the store had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Officers learned that the robber had entered the store, shot the clerk and then demanded and obtained money from the register, police said.
Initial investigation determined that the same person was allegedly involved in both robberies based on witness descriptions and surveillance footage, according to police.
Pettigrew was wearing clothing consistent with video footage and witness descriptions when he was arrested in the apartment complex common area. He allegedly had a handgun with a defaced serial number on him, police said.
“The patrol officers and supervisors involved in these two incidents exhibited exceptional teamwork and exemplary investigative work,” Interim Police Chief Matt Henson said. “I want to commend and thank all of them for their selfless actions during these very dangerous, rapidly unfolding events.”
While an arrest has been made, anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or share information with Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, or online at 373tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.