URBANA — An Urbana man who used a fake W-2 to get a tax refund was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.
Linnez Blount, 24, of the 400 block of South Glenn Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to forgery, admitting that on Jan. 7, he presented to an employee of H&R Block a forged earnings statement that suggested he worked at a store that never employed him.
The fake W-2 allowed Blount to get a $3,500 refund from the government, Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said.
Boyd said Blount had prior convictions for battery, resisting a peace officer and not having a firearm owner’s identification card. He was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service.